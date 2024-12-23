This vehicle is listed as a 1972 Porsche 911 S that’s been fitted with a steel wide body kit, it’s being offered for sale needing a full nut-and-bolt restoration with an asking price of approximately $2,500 USD.

The car is being offered for sale out of Athens, Greece and it’s important to note that it doesn’t come with a matching numbers engine or transmission, instead it’s been fitted with a Porsche 912 flat-four and a matching 912 gearbox.

Fast Facts – A Porsche 911 S Project Car

This 1972 Porsche 911S project car, listed for approximately $2,500 USD, features a steel wide-body kit, original Fuchs wheels, and a Porsche 912 flat-four engine with a matching 912 gearbox. It requires a full restoration, including significant rust repairs.

The Porsche 911S was a high-performance version of the 911, introduced in the 1960s, featuring a 160 bhp flat-six engine, lightweight Fuchs alloy wheels, ventilated disc brakes, and interior upgrades. By 1971, it gained mechanical fuel injection and a 2.4 liter engine, increasing power to 190 bhp.

The seller indicates the car must be exported as it has been erased from the Greek registry following its sale through a government auction. Buyers are advised to conduct due diligence, including vehicle inspections and using reputable escrow services for safe transactions.

The project car is offered for sale on eBay from Athens, Greece, by a seller with a 100% positive rating, though this is only based on three sales. Despite its current condition, this 911S may present an opportunity for an enthusiast to revive a classic Porsche and get it back on the road.

The Porsche 911S

The Porsche 911 made its debut in 1963 at the Frankfurt Motor Show. It was named the Porsche 901 at first, until Peugeot took legal action on the basis that they owned the trademark on vehicle model names with three numbers and a “0” in the middle. Porsche changed the name to 911 as a result, and the model would become one of the most enduring sports cars in the world.

In the first decade of the 911, Porsche would unveil a number of versions, including the 911S, 911T, 911L, and 911E. There was also the Porsche 912, which used the same body as the 911, but made use of a smaller and less powerful flat-four rather than the flat-six of the 911.

The Porsche 911S was the high-end performance version of the car, it was fitted with a more powerful 160 bhp version of the Porsche flat-six (up from 130 bhp), lightweight Fuchs alloy wheels, Koni shock absorbers, ventilated disc brakes, a rear sway bar, and a thicker front sway bar.

The 911S featured a number of interior upgrades to differentiate it from the lower-spec models, and it was the fastest non-racing 911 in series production at the time. From 1971 onwards, the 911S (and 911E) received mechanical fuel injection in place of the original carburetors, with power increasing to 190 bhp in the 911S, helped along by the displacement increase up to 2.4 liters.

These early examples of the Porsche 911S are now highly sought after, and tend to fetch a significant premium over the lower specification 911T and 911E.

The 1972 Porsche 911 S Project Car Shown Here

The car you see here is being offered for sale on eBay out of Athens, Greece with a Buy It Now price of £2,000 or approximately $2,500 USD. The bad news is that it does need plenty of remedial rust work and a full restoration, and it doesn’t come with its original matching-numbers drivetrain.

It has been fitted with a steel wide body kit at some point in the past, which the seller calls an RSR conversion, and it comes with the original Fuchs wheels. The car was apparently sold through a Greek government auction, and the seller notes that it has to be exported as it cannot be registered in Greece, as it’s been erased from the Greek registry.

When buying cars from overseas it’s always important to do your due diligence and ensure it’s not an unscrupulous seller. Having the vehicle inspected locally and checking its paper trail are good places to start, using a reputable escrow service is also a good idea.

If you’d like to read more about this 911S project car or buy it you can visit the eBay listing here. The seller does have a 100% positive rating, however it’s based on only 3 sales at the time of writing.

