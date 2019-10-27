Documentary: History of the Ford Falcon GT-HO Phase III – The Fastest 4-Door Car In The World (In 1971)

The Ford Falcon XY GT-HO Phase III is one of the most valuable Australian-made cars in history, but it’s largely unknown outside its home country. It was built in the early 1970s as the third version of the GT-HO that had been specifically developed to win both the Hardie-Ferodo 500 at Mount Panorama in Bathurst, and the Australian Touring Car Championship.
The battles that have been happening on the track and street in Australia between Holdens and Fords since the middle of the 20th century is the stuff of legend. Ever faster and more extreme cars were developed by the two companies in the fight for supremacy, today these cars are worth figures exceeding half a million dollars in cases like the GT-HO Phase III.
The Phase III was a homologation special that started out as a standard Ford XY Falcon GT, it was fitted with a 351 cubic inch V8 that had been worked to turn out approximately 380 bhp. Ford officially listed the power output as 300 bhp to keep the insurance companies happy, but in reality the real figure was almost 30% higher.
The car was also equipped with a 4-speed top-loader transmission, Detroit locker nine inch (LSD) differential, performance brakes, a performance handling package, and a 36 imperial gallon (164 litre) endurance fuel tank.
The GT-HO Phase III took the outright win at Bathurst in 1971 at the Hardie-Ferodo 500, the car took a slew of other race wins including the 1973 Australian Touring Car Championship. Today there are estimated to be only 100 or so surviving examples of the model, down from the original 300, and they sell for figures in the range of $700,000 AUD.
This film tells the story of the uniquely Australian car from the perspectives of the people who were there. It runs just over 1 hour and 10 minutes long and it includes interviews with some of the biggest luminaries in the history of Australian motorsports.
If you’d like to read more about the Phase III you can click here.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
Mark Hawwa is a man who rarely needs an introduction, he founded the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in 2012 and in the years since it’s has grown to cover 585 cities across 93 countries with close to 100,000 riders and many millions of dollars raised for men’s health issues including prostate cancer and men’s mental health….
South Africa to Ireland in a Vintage Alfa is a short film that tells the story of Jethro Bronner’s journey across the length of Africa and Europe as he drove his Alfa Romeo step-nose from The Dargle South Africa, to Dargle in Ireland. Jethro is an Alfaholic whose lifelong ambition was to get his own…
This is a selection of 22 of the historic rally plates up for sale as part of the H&H Classics auction due to end on the 8th of September, with bidding underway now. These plates were attached to some of the most famous rally cars of their era including some race winners, as well as…
As far as we can tell, this Porsche Speedster is the best Porsche project car for sale in the world at this moment. I know that’s a big claim to make, however this is an authentic numbers-matching Speedster – one of the most important Porsches of its era. It’s being offered with no reserve out…
This week’s find is part of our ongoing “Supercar Engines On eBay” series, it’s a McLaren 540C Twin-Turbo V8 with many of the parts needed to get it fitted into your Miata – with the exception of engine mounts, time, money, and world class fabrication skills. The McLaren 570 series was released in 2015 as…
This Ferrari F50 V12 engine was built to F50 GT specifications along with three chassis and another three or four race-specification engines. The F50 GT (also known as the Ferrari F50 GT1) was built by Ferrari in collaboration with Michelotto and Dallara to compete in the BPR Global GT Series against the likes of the…