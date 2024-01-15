This is the Fast Attack Buggy that you may remember from the Furious 7 film that debuted back in 2015 starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Kurt Russell.

Also known as “Deckard’s Fast Attack Buggy,” this vehicle appeared in a scene piloted by Jason Statham (in character as Deckard Shaw), battling with Vin Diesel.

Fast Facts – The Furious 7 Fast Attack Buggy

Furious 7 would be the 7th film in the Fast & Furious franchise that started all the way back in 2001, it would also be the final film starring Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner due to his tragic death in 2013.

The Fast & Furious series has proven surprisingly resilient and is now one of the highest grossing film franchises in history. Furious 7 would have one of the largest budgets of any film up until that point in history, at an estimated $250 million USD.

The film had an all-star cast including Vin Diesel, Paul Walker (his final role), Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Djimon Hounsou, Tony Jaa, Kurt Russell, and Jason Statham.

Furious 7 would be a box office smash hit, it grossed over $1.5 billion USD worldwide making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time, at the time of release.

Six examples of the Fast Attack Buggy were built for the film, just three would survive filming. One of them is now being up for sale out of Attica, Indiana, it’s powered by a 6.2 liter LS3 V8, and it appears to be in good condition throughout.

Furious 7

Editor’s Note: The following section contains spoilers, if you haven’t yet seen Furious 7 please skip to the next section to avoid ruining the film when you do watch it.

Furious 7 was released in 2015, it’s a direct continuation of the events from the previous film in the Fast & Furious series, Fast & Furious 6. The story largely revolves around Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew, who are targeted by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) who is seeking revenge for his brother, who was critically injured by Toretto’s team in the previous film.

Above Video: 1 of the 3 examples has been placed on display at the Volo Museum, this is the clip of Brian Grams, the director of the museum talking about the car and discussing its unusual history.

The movie is a blend of high-speed car chases, elaborate action sequences, and stunts – much like the earlier films, providing a recipe that has raked in billions at the box office since 2001.

It features an ensemble cast, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Tony Jaa, Kurt Russell, Jason Statham, and the late Paul Walker. Walker’s untimely death during the film’s production (in an unrelated accident) led to the use of CGI and his two brothers as body doubles to complete his remaining scenes, and the film pays tribute to him in its final moments.

The plot takes the crew around the world, from the streets of Los Angeles to the mountains of Azerbaijan and the skyscrapers of Abu Dhabi. The film’s climax involves a daring plan to stop a global surveillance program called “God’s Eye,” which can turn any technological device into a weapon.

Furious 7 is estimated to have cost $250 million USD to film, making it one of the most expensive films ever made even when adjusted for inflation. It went on to earn over $1.5 billion USD at the worldwide box office, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time at the time of release.

The Fast Attack Buggy

The Fast Attack Buggy was developed and built specifically for Furious 7, it has a tubular steel frame with grey-painted fiberglass panels over the top. It rides on independent long-travel suspension up front, with a long-travel live axle in the rear that has a multi-link suspension arrangement – Sway-A-Way coilovers are used front and back.

Power is provided by a 6.2 liter LS3 V8 offering peak output of 430 bhp at 5,900 rpm. The LS3 is offered by Chevrolet as a crate engine, it was also used in the 5th-generation Camaro SS and C6 Corvette. It has steel crankshaft and connecting rods, high-strength aluminum-alloy pistons, and high-flow cylinder heads.

This engine sends power back to the rear wheels via a 3-speed automatic transmission. Disc brakes are fitted at all four corners, it rides on 17″ beadlock wheels with 27×12.50″ General Grabber racing-use tires.

Inside you’ll find seating for two provided by MasterCraft 3G bucket seats, and the driver’s seat is equipped with a DJ safety harness. For safety there’s a roll cage and it has a Sidewinder shifter, a three-spoke Sparco steering wheel, and the AutoMeter instrumentation includes gauges for oil pressure, coolant temperature, and voltage.

Six of these buggies were built for filming, but just three are said to have survived due to the nature of the scenes they were used in. It’s worth noting that this vehicle is not road legal, and so any dreams about using it for the morning commute to the office are (sadly) unlikely to come true.

It’s not fitted with an odometer so there’s no way to know how many miles it’s covered, it’s unlikely to be a significant figure though due to the fact that it’s restricted to being used on private land and in places where unregistered vehicles are permitted.

The Fast Attack Buggy is now being sold out of Attica, Indiana on Bring a Trailer with no reserve and it comes with a die-cast model produced by Jada as official film merchandise and it has a bill of sale. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer