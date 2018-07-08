Documentary: DeLorean: The Man, The Car, The People

DeLorean: The Man, The Car, The People is a documentary by Carfection focussing on the history of one of the most fascinating, and shortest lived, car makers in history – The DeLorean Motor Company.
The story of the DeLorean DMC-12 includes blockbuster Hollywood films, an FBI sting operation, private jets full of cocaine, the top automotive designer in the world, a championship-winning Formula 1 car constructor, and a car development program that set world records that are yet to be broken.
This film includes extensive interviews with many of the people who were there, and who were intimately involved in the development of the DMC-12, and they offer remarkable insight into one of the most famous car stories in the world, and the development of one of a car that remains one of the world’s most instantly recognizable.
