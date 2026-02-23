This is an original Heuliez VLH 4×4, it’s a little-known four-wheel drive from France, that was almost exclusively used by the Gendarmerie (police), as well as by firefighters, the French military, and the DDE (the former departmental equipment directorates).

The VLH was largely based on the UMM Alter 4×4, though it was powered by a French Peugeot Indénor XD3P 2.5 liter diesel unit, offering a locally-powered Jeep rival that was highly capable off-road.

Fast Facts: The Heuliez VLH 4×4

The Heuliez VLH 4×4 is a little-known French utility vehicle built in very small numbers in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It was developed primarily for state use, serving the Gendarmerie nationale, firefighters, the French Army, and the DDE, rather than private buyers.

Its origins can be traced back to the Cournil 4×4, later licensed to Portuguese firm UMM, which evolved the design into the Alter. The VLH variant kept the body-on-chassis design with leaf-sprung live axles and dual-range transfer case.

Power came from the Peugeot Indénor XD3P 2.5 liter diesel, rated at 76 bhp, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. With selectable four-wheel drive, locking hubs, and a claimed 120 km/h top speed, the VLH was designed for military and field service rather than luxury or highway speed bragging rights.

Production was extremely limited, with reports suggesting roughly twenty examples were converted by Heuliez. Most had canvas tops, folding windscreens, and minimal interiors configured for cargo or patrol duty. Surviving examples are now scarce, largely confined to France, and valued for their rarity and unusual Franco-Portuguese lineage.

History Speedrun: The Heuliez VLH 4×4

The Heuliez VLH 4×4 is an unusual and oft-forgotten piece of French automotive history, largely due to the fact that they were exclusively used in France, and the fact that they were never offered for commercial sale to regular consumers – they were almost entirely used for government, police, and military purposes.

The mechanical starting point of the VLH wasn’t a clean-sheet Heuliez design, it was based closely on the Cournil off-road vehicle developed and built in central France from 1960. This was a no-nonsense utility 4×4, essentially a French answer to the Willys Jeep, that became the seed for later licensed production versions.

In 1977 the Portuguese manufacturer UMM (União Metalo-Mecânica) bought the license to produce the Cournil design for the world excluding France, they then tasked their engineers to modernize the design and develop a production version. UMM’s updated evolutionary take on the Cournil first appeared in 1980 under the name “Alter,” and by 1982 it was powered by Peugeot’s Indénor XD2 2.3 liter diesel in UMM trim.

By 1988 the UMM Alter received a front-end redesign with the fenders blended into the body. Around this time, a production agreement was signed with Heuliez that allowed a version powered by a 2.5 liter Indénor diesel, paired with a more squared-off front end treatment.

Heuliez then homologated this variant under the name “Heuliez VLH 4×4” to supply local French government demand for a locally-produced, military-style 4×4. The VLH was intended for use by organizations including the Gendarmerie, fire brigades, the Army, and the DDE (Direction Départementale de l’Équipement), unlike Willys with their post-WWII CJ Jeeps, no consumer version was ever offered.

French automotive press coverage of the time noted that Heuliez carried out the transformation of only about twenty UMM 4x4s. This just goes to show how small the production run was and it explains why the VLH remains obscure – even among dedicated European 4×4 enthusiasts.

The specifications of the Heuliez VLH 4×4 are exactly what you might expect for a utility 4×4 of this type, it uses body-on-chassis design with live axles on leaf springs front and back. The front-mounted engine sends power to either the rear wheels only or all four wheels, thanks to a 5-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case.

Power is provided by a Peugeot Indénor XD3P 2.5 liter diesel rated at 76 bhp at 4,500 rpm, and it has a claimed top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph). Most examples of the VLH were fitted with a folding canvas roof and a spare wheel on the back, with a front bull bar, sliding side windows, a fold down windscreen, and an unusual triple-windshield wiper arrangement.

Inside you’ll find two front bucket seats with a secondary bulkhead behind them. The rear was typically used for hauling cargo but longitudinal seating could be fitted if required. A roll over structure was integrated into the design, and there was a center console between the two front seats.

Surviving examples of the VLH are now highly collectible due to their rarity, the difficulty for those who want one is typically finding one for sale – as they only become available very occasionally.

The Heuliez VLH 4×4 Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is a Heuliez VLH 4×4 from 1990, it’s an ex-Gendarmerie example that comes with matching serial numbers and standard registration in place.

This VLH benefitted from some recent work, including professional renovation work by a specialist, with the bodywork and paint comprehensively refurbished. The injection pump has been overhauled, the fuel tank replaced, and the entire braking system has been refurbished for peace of mind.

As you would expect, it’s powered by the Peugeot Indénor XD3P 2.5 liter diesel engine, with power sent back through a 5-speed gearbox and dual-range transfer case, it also has locking front hubs.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Aquitaine in France with current registration in place, and you can visit the listing here on Car & Classic if you’d like to read more about it or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Car & Classic