This is a rare Blitz F-2000 go-kart from 1964, it’s the first one of these we’ve seen come up for sale in some time as there are relatively few of them left – Blitz Karts was only in production for a handful of years.

Power is provided by a reliable (and lively) McCulloch MC-93 single-cylinder two-stroke with a displacement of 6.3 cubic inches (100cc), which is good for around 7 bhp at 7,500 rpm. These simple early go karts are a lot of fun for kids and adults alike, and they offer relatively easy maintenance too.

History Speedrun: Blitz Karts

Blitz Karts was an American go-kart manufacturer active in the late 1950s and early 1960s, its a little-known company today remember by enthusiasts for its early involvement in the then-rapidly-growing growing US karting scene. The brand was a subsidiary of Brown Engine Products, Inc. of Danbury, Connecticut, a small industrial engine company that appears to have marketed and distributed Blitz Karts during the height of the first karting boom.

Karting first took off in the United States in the 1950s, largely driven by surplus small engines and a growing backyard racing culture. Companies across the country began offering lightweight, tubular-frame racers for hobbyists and local competition or even just for having fun on an empty lot or a mall parking lot.

According to Vroom International magazine, the first Blitz prototype appeared in late 1959, and advertising began in early 1960. The primary company operators were Willi Bruggemann, his son Bill, and Jack Welter – the latter of whom had a hand in design and engineering, and was also responsible for Sales.

Blitz operated from 199 Broadway, Huntington Station, Long Island, New York, while its advertising listed it as a division of Brown Engine Products, Inc. based out of the town of Danbury in Connecticut.

Surviving period ads (and auction listings) describe models like the Blitz F-1000 and F-2000 – compact, single-seat racing karts designed for small-displacement two-stroke engines. Surviving examples have welded tubular steel frames and rear mechanical drum brakes typical of early 1960s competition karts. The brand was part of the wave of small regional builders that appeared during the first decade of karting but disappeared soon after.

By the mid-1960s, Blitz was no longer advertised and its production appears to have ended quietly. Surviving Blitz karts, mostly the F-1000 and F-2000 models, are sought out by vintage kart collectors for their rarity and for the fact that they capture the formative years of American karting, when small independent workshops helped define the sport’s character.

The 1964 Blitz F-2000 Go Kart Shown Here

This is a 1964 Blitz F-2000 go-kart that was built by Brown Engine Products of Danbury, Connecticut, and bought by the current owner in 2022. It has a chrome-polished tubular steel chassis with a matching Nassau panel and front bumper. The kart keeps its single padded seat trimmed in black vinyl and a chrome seat-back fuel tank, along with a black-lined floor pan that contrasts nicely with the bright chrome framework.

Power comes from a 6.3 cubic inch (100cc) McCulloch MC-93 single-cylinder two-stroke engine fitted with a McCulloch flat-back carburetor, a GEM box-style muffler, and a black and yellow shroud. Power is sent to the rear axle via a centrifugal clutch and chain final drive.

The kart rides on refinished -inch Margay split-rim wheels with black spokes and polished lips, shod with Carlisle Racing Slick tires. Braking is handled by a single rear-mounted drum, while steering is handled with a three-spoke wheel wearing a Blitz Kart logo on its hub.

This rare original Blitz F-2000 is now being offered for sale out of Roswell, Georgia, on a bill of sale on Bring a Trailer and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer