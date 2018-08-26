Documentary: Resurrecting Björn Waldegård’s Lancia Stratos

All surviving examples of the Lancia Stratos are special, but the Björn Waldegård Lancia Stratos stands in a league of its own.
This documentary by Patina features David Hanman telling the story of his discovery of the original Björn Waldegård Lancia Stratos in Italy a number of years ago. He describes the difficulties of having the car restored in Italy, resulting in him bringing the car to England to have it resurrected by Rob Johnstone.
I won’t go into too much detail as the film is really worth watching, it’s a masterful piece by the team at Patina, and if you’re anything like me you’ll find yourself trawling the classifieds for a Stratos of your own, and pondering selling your house to afford it.
