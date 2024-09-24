This is an L28-powered Datsun 260Z that was originally built in the 1970s as a promotional pace car for the GTU class of IMSA competition. It now belongs to radio personality, comedian, actor, author, and podcaster Adam Carolla who is offering it for sale.

Carolla has now had the car in his own private collection for a number of years. He’s kept it in remarkably original condition throughout including period-correct livery, BBS three-piece wheels, a modified L28 inline-six, and a rare Nissan Competition direct-drive “Option 2” 5-speed manual transmission.

Fast Facts – An L28-Powered Datsun 260Z 5-Speed

This L28-powered Datsun 260Z, originally built as a promotional pace car for IMSA competition in the 1970s, is now owned by radio personality and car collector Adam Carolla, who has decided to sell it. It features a period-correct livery and bodykit, BBS wheels, and a rare Nissan Competition 5-speed manual transmission.

The Datsun 260Z debuted in 1974 as an update to the 240Z, with a larger 2.6 liter engine, improved chassis stiffness, and ergonomic revisions. Though it was replaced by the heavier 280Z in the US, many enthusiasts view the 260Z as the best balance of performance and style.

Modified by Bob Sharp Racing, this car includes G-nose-style fiberglass bodywork, wider wheel arches, and a rear spoiler. It’s powered by a highly-modified 2.8 liter L28 inline-six from a Datsun 280Z, paired with a Nissan Competition 5-speed transmission and BBS three-piece wheels with Avon racing tires.

Adam Carolla is a well-known car enthusiast with a collection of over 20 classic cars. Some highlights include a Porsche 935 raced by Paul Newman at Le Mans, multiple Lamborghinis, and several Nissan/Datsuns. He is offering this Datsun 260Z for sale through Bring a Trailer.

The Datsun 260Z: A History Speedrun

The Datsun 260Z made its formal debut for the 1974 model year in the United States. It was closely based on the earlier 240Z, an affordable hardtop coupe sports car that had helped launch Datsun into the public consciousness.

Above Video: This episode from The Drive features Adam Carolla flying over to England and racing a 600 bhp Nissan 300ZX Turbo up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Whilst Datsun had already earned a good reputation in racing circles with models like the Datsun 510, the sleek 240Z was a true out-and-out sports car with looks that made it a popular poster choice for the bedroom walls of countless American teenagers.

The 260Z was a careful, incremental update over the 240Z, retaining looks that were so similar that most can’t tell them apart without looking at the badges.

The chassis was given additional stiffening thanks to larger frame rails, this change has helped made the 260Z a popular choice for vintage motorsport, along with the fact it had independent front and rear suspension, front disc brakes, rack and pinion steering, and a highly-tunable inline-six.

The engine displacement was increased from 2.4 liters out to 2.6 liters, and the car could be ordered with a 4 or 5-speed manual gearbox, or a 3-speed automatic. Engine power rose from 151 bhp to 162 bhp, with torque similarly increasing from 146 lb ft to 157 lb ft.

There were a series of ergonomic changes made to the 260Z, air conditioning controls were now better laid out, the tail lights were revised, the bumpers were changed to meet US DOT regulations, and a rear sway bar was added. A 2+2 model was also introduced with a revised roofline and a longer wheelbase to accommodate two small rear seats.

The Datsun 260Z would remain in production from 1974 until 1978 on the global market, but it would be replaced by the 280Z in the US market after only a year. The 280Z was heavier and had a number of unpopular changes added, including much larger bumpers, and as a result the 260Z is still seen as the sweet spot by many Datsun enthusiasts.

Who Is Adam Carolla?

Adam Carolla is probably best-known today as the host of The Adam Carolla Show a talk show and podcast but he’s also the author of multiple books that topped the New York Times best-seller list, he’s hosted a number of TV shows, acted in films, and he’s won a number of automotive races in both professional and amateur classes.

Carolla is an avowed car guy with over 20 classics in his collection with a total value that extends well into the eight figures. Some highlights of the collection include a 1979 Porsche 935 driven by Paul Newman to a class victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1979, a Lamborghini Miura P400S, a 1965 Lamborghini 350GT, a number of classic Nissan/Datsuns, and unusually, a 1989 Oldsmobile Cutlass.

The L28-Powered Datsun 260Z Shown Here

The car you see here was modified in the mid-1970s as a promotional pace car for the GTU class of IMSA competition by Bob Sharp Racing in Danbury, Connecticut.

It was originally sponsored by the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, and it was given fiberglass G-nose-style bodywork which includes a longer aero nose, wider wheel arches, and a rear spoiler.

It’s powered by a highly-modified 2.8 liter L28 inline-six from a Datsun 280Z, with power sent back through a Nissan Competition direct-drive “Option 2” 5-speed manual transmission to the rear wheels.

The car rides on 16” BBS three-piece wheels with Avon racing tires fitted. Inside you’ll find a full roll cage, a single bucket seat with a Simpson multi-point harness, a fire suppression system, and a trunk-mounted fuel cell.

The vehicle is now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Glendale, California from Adam Carolla’s collection and you can visit the link here if you’d like to read more about it or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer