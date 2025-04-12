This is a 1975 Mercedes-Benz LPK 608 that has been professionally converted into a well-appointed stealth camper, and into a five tap draft beer bar – offering both a camper van and a business in one.

Interestingly, this Mercedes was an active duty fire truck in Poland up until 2017. It was imported to the UK in 2019 and given the conversion it now has, providing accommodation for two people with a bathroom, kitchen, double bed, sitting area, and of course, those five external beer taps for making new friends.

Fast Facts – The Mercedes-Benz LPK 608

This 1975 Mercedes-Benz LPK 608, originally a Polish fire truck until 2017, was imported to the UK and professionally converted into a unique camper combined with a mobile bar. It retains its original firefighting appearance, including sirens, lights, and exterior fittings.

Mercedes-Benz’s LP-series trucks, nicknamed “Kubische Kabine” for their squared-off cab-over design, debuted in 1963 and were known for their reliability. Model names indicated gross vehicle weight and horsepower—this LPK 608 signifies 6 tonnes and 80 bhp from its 3.8 liter diesel engine.

The camper conversion includes cedar-lined interior accommodations featuring a kitchenette, bathroom, sitting area that converts into a double bed, and seating for up to six people up front. It maintains original left-hand drive from its service life in Poland.

Equipped with five external beer taps, coolers, and plumbing, this Mercedes-Benz camper served as a mobile beer bar at UK festivals. It’s currently for sale in Staffordshire, offering both a distinctive business opportunity and comfortable accommodations for two people.

The Mercedes-Benz LP-Series

The Mercedes-Benz LP-series debuted in 1963 with an unusual (for the time) square profile, though its appearance would influence other truck makers and eventually become commonplace. They were nicknamed “Kubische Kabine” in German, or “Cubic Cabin” in English.

The “LP” designation stands for “Lastwagen Pullman,” indicating a cab-over design. The LP-series was designed to be as strong and reliable as possible, a goal the engineers achieved, though early models did acquire a reputation for rusting.

Some early teething issues were worked out quickly, and the truck series would increase the Mercedes-Benz share of the heavy truck segment by over 150% between 1965 and the mid-1970s.

The trucks were offered in three major variants, light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty. They were given a new naming convention, with the first one or two digits of the model name signifying the gross vehicle weight, and the final one or two digits telling you the horsepower rounded to the nearest 10.

As a result, the Mercedes-Benz LPK 608 has a gross vehicle weight rating of 6 tonnes (13,000 lbs) and an engine producing 80 bhp. The engine used in the 608 was the newly developed OM 314 engine, a 3.8 liter four-cylinder diesel producing 80 bhp at 2,800 rpm and 173 lb ft of torque at 1,800 rpm.

The LP-series filled a wide variety of roles, from heavy cargo haulage and military use, to use as fire trucks, tipper trucks, flatbeds, box trucks, and more.

The range was slowly replaced by newer models throughout the 1970s and into the mid-1980s. Today they’re a rare sight on the road, but a handful of enthusiasts keep a small number of them in working order.

The Mercedes-Benz LPK 608 Camper Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is a 1975 Mercedes-Benz LPK608 Fire Engine that spent most of its life in Poland, remaining in active service as a fire truck until 2017. By 2019 it had been imported into the UK and a professional restoration was undertaken to turn it into an unusual cross between a camper and a mobile bar.

It was decided to keep the external fire truck fittings and paintwork in place, including the front-mounted water pump, the spotlight, working flashing lights and sirens, and side roller doors. The truck was well-maintained as part of the Polish firefighting fleet, and this shows in the condition it’s in today.

The conversion included the fitment of Canadian cedar-based accommodation in the rear. There is a kitchenette with a sink and running water, plenty of counter space, drawers and cupboards, wooden floors and ceilings, with wood treatment on the walls, and an opening porthole in the roof.

The two couches in the seating area can be quickly turned into a double bed when required, providing sleeping accommodations for two. There is also a bathroom with a toilet and a sink. Up front there is seating for up to six people, and the vehicle is left-hand drive as you would expect given its original delivery to Poland.

The vehicle has been fitted out with five external beer taps as well as all the coolers and plumbing required, and the current owner (and now seller) has used it for the past two years serving cold beer to summer festival-goers in Britain.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Staffordshire in the United Kingdom on Car & Classic. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Car & Classic