The Dainese Alger Jacket – Classic Paris-Dakar Styling Built To Modern Safety Standards

The Dainese Alger Jacket is a new release from the Italian motorcycle gear company designed to evoke the styling of the jackets work by Paris-Dakar Rally legends in the ’70s and ’80s – but with full modern materials and safety certification.

There are two jackets in this series, the Dainese Alger Jacket you see here and the white Dainese Alger Nomads Jacket. Lighter-coloured textile jackets with ample venting have been a popular choice for desert riders for decades as they reflect heat and remain cooler than darker colors.

The Dainese Alger Jacket series uses a primary chassis of Nemes textile to offer lightweight and abrasion resistance, there are large vent sections on the front and back to ensure ample airflow across the torso, and there are double-stitched leather sections over both elbows and forearms.

For safety there are removable elbow and shoulder protectors, and a pocket for an optional G1 or G2 back protector (sold separately). Dainese have had the jacket certified to the prEN 17092 safety standard, they’ve also included reflective inserts for night riding, and a jacket-trousers connection loop.

The jacket exterior has three removable patches and eight fixed patches, a cargo pocket on the back, three pockets on the front, and seamless cuff construction.

