This is the Build-Your-Own Toboggan Kit from Minnesota-based specialists The Northern Toboggan Co.

Each of these kits comes with the materials, fixings, and parts you need to build your own classic wooden toboggan – and you can choose between green or red cushions depending on your preference.

History Speedrun: The Northern Toboggan Co

The Northern Toboggan Co. was founded by the craftsman John Harren back in 1995 in Warroad, Minnesota. He learned that many of the traditional sled makers in the northern regions were beginning to retire, and that there was no one to take their place.

Due to these retirements, many communities had been left without traditional wooden sleds and other snow equipment that they had relied on for centuries. Sure, new technologies had largely taken their place, but there’s something to be said for sleds that don’t need gas to work, just a little bit of human (or animal) power.

Harren met one of these traditional sled and toboggan makers and worked under him for a time, learning the trade. He was already a carpenter, so it all came quickly to him, and he soon set up on his own to carry on the tradition.

He’s been building a variety of toboggans, sleds, snowshoes, and other gear now for 30+ years and counting, and he’s often joined in the workshop by his two adults sons who grew up working with wood.

The Build-Your-Own Toboggan Kit

This is the Build-Your-Own Toboggan Kit from the team at The Northern Toboggan Co. Each kit has everything you need to build your own traditional wooden toboggan, including the pre-curved planks, the cross bracing, fixings, rope handles, and an optional green or red seat cushion.

When ordering, you also have the option of having your toboggan engraved with your family name – a nice touch that many people opt for – as a significant number of these toboggans spend most of their time mounted on the wall as a display piece.

These kits are available to buy now direct from the official Northern Toboggan Co. store here with an MSRP of $424 USD – and each one is made by hand in Minnesota.

Images courtesy of The Northern Toboggan Co.