Creek Cutler Damascus Steel Folding Pocket Knife

Each Damascus steel folding pocket knife from Creek Cutler is handmade to order, oftentimes integrating a personalised fabric Micarta handle with monogramed inserts.
For the uninitiated, Micarta is a name for composites of linen, canvas, paper, or other materials, using phenolic resins. It was developed by George Westinghouse in 1910, and it’s been used widely in a huge variety of applications – one of which is knife handles.
Creek Cutler was founded in 2014 by James Freakley, in a small workshop in Norfolk, as a passion project on the side of his main design engineering business, Hossa Design. James makes a wide variety of interesting knives including re-purposed files knives, kitchen knives, folding knives, and utility knives.
The Damascus steel folding pocket knife can be ordered in your choice of four sizes, the smallest having a blade length of 2.75″ and the largest having a 3.15″ blade length. They can also be ordered in carbon steel if you prefer, and they can be optioned with a locking mechanism for safety.
When ordering you can choose from a handle made of brass, wood, or Micarta – and a personalised fabric Micarta handle can be made to order.
