This is the Coleman Powersports B200 mini bike, it’s a 196cc four-stroke motorcycle designed for off-road use by either adults or kids, and it sells for $957.97 USD.

Each B200R is built around a tubular steel frame that’s designed to be borderline indestructible. It’s fitted with a single padded seat, large low-pressure tires, and it’s powered by a reliable single-cylinder, air-cooled engine sending power back through an automatic chain-driven transmission.

Coleman mini bikes have been around for a few years now and they’ve become a common sight at campgrounds around the country. They’re also used by many on private estates and farms as a simple way to get around – but they often end up being taken over by kids and teenagers due to how fun (and easy) they are to ride.

The fundamental design of the Coleman mini bike has changed a little over the years, but the essentials are all largely the same. They use over-engineered steel frames that can handle the weight of an adult, or the weight of a child who has just ill-advisedly launched the bike over a makeshift jump.

The large, low-pressure tires front and back with chunky grip help keep the bike’s handling forgiving, and they soak up a lot of bumps, it doesn’t have rear suspension after all, just what you get from the tire sidewalls.

It has large front and rear mudguards to match, and a thickly padded seat for when those bumps get through the sidewalls. Front and rear disc brakes are fitted, along with a headlight, and telescopic forks up front.

The engine is a pull-start 196cc four-stroke unit with overhead valves, and as noted above it has an automatic chain-driven transmission, and a chain final drive to the rear wheel. This engine is good for 6 bhp and a top speed of between 25 and 34 mph depending on the weight of the rider.

The Coleman B200 mini bike is in stock now on the Coleman Powersports Amazon store, it ships directly from Amazon, and it has a 30-day return guarantee. If you’d like to read more or order your own you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Coleman Powersports