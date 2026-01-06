These are the Danner Moto Wedge GTX Boots, they were designed to combine Danner’s classic boot design styling cues, with some additions to make them ideal for urban motorcycle use.

Danner’s design team worked alongside the motorcycle specialists at the See See Motor Coffee Co and Vahna, resulting in a boot that works well both on and off the bike.

History Speedrun: Danner Boots

Danner is an American footwear company that was founded in 1932 by Charles Danner in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Initially, Danner produced affordable work boots during the Great Depression, the company moved operations to Portland, Oregon, in 1936, aiming to reach a broader market of loggers and outdoor laborers in the Pacific Northwest.

The company quickly established itself as a reliable brand known for durable, functional, and long-lasting boots. During World War II, Danner expanded its operations by supplying boots to the U.S. military, this brough in significant revenue, and also helped the company become a known-brand from coast to coast.

Post-war, the company refocused on civilian markets, developing boots designed specifically for logging, outdoor recreation, hiking, and mountaineering. Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Danner boots gained further popularity among workers in logging, forestry, and construction industries.

In 1979, Danner introduced one of its most influential models, the Danner Light. This boot, among the first to incorporate Gore-Tex lining, offered excellent waterproofing combined with good breathability, this would have a major influence on other boot makers around the world.

Today, Danner continues manufacturing many of their boots in the United States, though they do also offer some imported lines. They supply footwear to outdoor enthusiasts across the country and around the world, they also supply law enforcement and military personnel with tactical footwear.

The Danner Moto Boot

The Danner Moto Boot was co-developed by Danner and the motorcycle gear specialists at the See See Motor Coffee Co and Vahna. Each boot has a tough 5.5 ounce full-grain leather upper with a 100% waterproof Gore-Tex liner and a perforated footbed, designed to provide excellent shock absorption while still optimizing airflow.

Each pair is fitted with a non-marking, oil-and-slip resistant Danner Wedge outsole made from a soft polyurethane compound designed for maximum comfort for long days on foot or in the saddle – these are boots that are actually comfortable to walk in and that won’t leave you hobbling.

They’re all made in the USA and they had integrated D3O® ankle protection, a medial shift guard, and they come with a 365 day warranty. The boots are also recraftable, meaning you can have them resoled when the time comes to extend their service life.

Sizing ranges from 7 to 14 and there’s a sizing guide on the store allowing you to choose the right size first time. If you’d like to read more or order your own you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Danner