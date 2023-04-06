This is the the James Carter XL pocket knife, it’s a new member of the James Brand lineup with a larger knife blade designed for a wide variety of heavy-duty work, from camping and fishing to use around the garage, home, or shed.

Much like the standard James Carter pocket knife that this design is based on, it has a VG-10 stainless steel blade that offers excellent edge-retention while also being highly corrosion resistant.

VG-10 is a type of stainless steel that was originally created in Japan for making high-end chef’s knives. It’s a high-carbon alloy of iron, chromium, molybdenum, vanadium, cobalt, manganese, and approximately 1% carbon.

The James Brand was founded in Portland, Oregon in 2012 by a close-knit group of industrial designers and adventurers who wanted to create the kind of gear they couldn’t find anywhere else.

They began making high-end but affordable folding pocket knives, and their product line has now expanded to include both fixed blade and folding knives, multitools, apparel, keyrings, and pens.

The James Carter XL pocket knife has a symmetrical thumb-disc on top of the knife blade to make one-handed opening nice and easy, it also has a removable pocket clip, and a slide lock locking mechanism for safety.

The knife has a Micarta handle, this is a material that was originally invented by George Westinghouse in 1910 using phenolic resins and a fabric, like linen or canvas, in a thermosetting plastic. Modern Micarta tends to use more modern materials like fiberglass or carbon fiber.

The James Carter XL knife measures in at 7.8 inches in total length, with a blade length of 3.4 inches, and a weight of 3 oz. It uses traditional phosphor bronze bearings and the clip can be added or removed using a Torx T8 bit.

