This is said to be one of three Fiat 238 vans that were used during the filming of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the latest installment in the long-running Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Harrison Ford series that started all the way back in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark.

As the film hasn’t been released yet we’re not able to say what part this van played in the film, however the fact that three of them were acquired and all painted in matching blue does hint that it’ll get a decent amount screen time.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is scheduled for release in June of 2023, it’s due to be the fifth and final installment of the Indiana Jones film series however it’s widely believed that the series will continue on due to its wild popularity, though maybe with a new lead actor.

Above Video: This is the official trailer of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” with Harrison Ford returning to play the world’s favorite archeologist – Indiana Jones.

In Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Harrison Ford reprises his role as Indiana Jones with George Lucas and Steven Spielberg signing on as executive producers. The film was directed by directed by James Mangold, who co-wrote the script with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp.

I won’t go onto too much detail here so as not to ruin the film, but the plot is said take place in 1969. The Space Race is in full swing, and Indiana Jones is uneasy over the fact that NASA recruited a series of former Nazis to help them with rocket development.

The Fiat 238 Van

The Fiat 238 is a commercial van produced by the Italian automaker Fiat from 1967 to 1983. It was a popular vehicle in Italy and other parts of Europe during its production period and has since become a classic van that is much sought after by collectors and enthusiasts.

The Fiat 238 was introduced as a replacement for the earlier Fiat 1100T van, which had been in production since 1957. The new van was designed to be more modern and efficient, with a larger cargo area, a lower floor, and improved handling characteristics. It was also available in a wider range of configurations, including a minibus version with up to nine seats.

One of the key innovations of the Fiat 238 was its front-engine layout, which allowed for a larger cargo area. The front-engine, front wheel drive layout also made it easier to access and service the engine, as the entire rear section of the vehicle could be opened up and the floor lowered.

The Fiat 238 was powered by a range of engines over its production run, including gasoline and diesel units with displacements ranging from 1.2 to 2.5 liters. These engines were mated to four or five-speed manual transmissions, depending on year and model variant.

One of the most notable features of the Fiat 238 was its versatility. The van was available in a wide range of configurations, including panel vans, pickups, minibuses, and ambulance versions. It was also used by a number of different companies and organizations, including postal services, police departments, and fire departments across Italy and around Europe.

Over the course of its production the Fiat 238 underwent a number of updates and revisions. In 1974, the van received a facelift that included a new front grille and redesigned headlights. In 1976, a new 2.5 liter diesel engine was introduced, which provided better performance and fuel economy, making it a popular choice.

The Fiat 238 was eventually replaced by the Fiat Ducato in 1983. However, its legacy lives on, as the van remains a popular choice for collectors and they’re often converted into classic camper vans for holidays around Europe.

The 1971 Fiat 238 Van Shown Here

The van you see here is a 1971 Fiat 238. It’s believed that it was originally finished in white, though it was later repainted Ferrari red. When it was bought along with two other Fiat 238 vans for use in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny it was professionally resprayed in a period correct blue which is the color it retains today.

Inside the can you’ll find a front three person bench seat upholstered in black vinyl, and the rear of the van is largely bare, with wooden benches installed down either side and a rubber mat on the floor.

Power is provided by a 1.2 liter four cylinder engine which sends power to the front wheels via a 4-speed manual transmission – a common arrangement for the time as it offered good fuel economy with adequate power.

This van will likely be bought by a fan of the Indiana Jones film series, it would be great to see the exterior kept as it is but a 1969-era camper fit out completed in the rear, preferably with some Indiana Jones memorabilia on show.

This van is now being offered for sale by Car & Classic out of London, England. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Car & Classic