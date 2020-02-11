This is the new Carburettor T-Shirt by Silodrome, it comes in your choice of four colors and seven sizes, and each one is screen printed. by hand in Richmond, Virginia.
Carburettor tuning is the vintage car and motorcycle world’s equivalent of voodoo. It’s a dark art only perfected by a small number of gasoline witchdoctors who are sought out by those of us who need them to work their particular form of black magic on our Webers, SUs, Edelbrocks, Amals, Zeniths, Dell’Ortos, or Holleys.
This t-shirt lists some of the key parts of most carburettors, but it’ll make no sense at all to those who have never worked on vintage engines from the glorious era before electronic fuel injection. But that’s half the fun.
About The T-Shirt
T-shirts are a wardrobe staple for many of us, instead of buying and wearing mass-produced sweatshop t-shirts we wanted to offer an alternative – 100% of all profits generated from these t-shirt sales goes directly to keeping Silodrome online.
Silodrome is an independent website with no corporate overlords, these sales will ensure that the site survives and thrives as we all roll further into the 21st century.
Each of these t-shirts is made from an exceptionally comfortable 60/40 blend of cotton and poly. The fabric is both combed and ringspun for a soft texture and a premium feel.
The talented team at Bonfire in Richmond, Virginia will be handling all printing, shipping, and returns. If you’re unhappy with your t-shirt, the team at Bonfire have industry leading customer support ready to fix any issues and solve any problems.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
