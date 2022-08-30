This is the new third generation of the popular Butcher Throwing Axe by WATL, it has a thinner, sharper head than the outgoing second generation model, with a 6-7mm bevel that helps the axe penetrate the target rather than falling to the floor.

WATL stands for the World Axe Throwing League, they’re the global governing body and they organize tournaments, training, and safety procedures for what is becoming one of the world’s fastest growing sports.

Axe throwing clubs, bars, and training centers are popping up in cities around the world. For some it might seem a little questionable to throw axes around but safety is always a paramount concern, and axe throwers take it extremely seriously.

The Butcher Throwing Axe from WATL is designed for both leisure and competition use, depending on your preference. It has a an axehead made from 1045 stainless steel with a blade length of 4 inches and a head weight of 1.72 lbs.

The wooden handle is made from American Hickory, it measures in at 17 inches long and it has a clear coat finish. Hickory is commonly used for axe handles due to its combination of strength and flexibility, and the best hickory wood in the world comes from the USA.

The Butcher Throwing Axe is now available for worldwide orders on the official World Axe Throwing League website with an MSRP of $114.95 USD.

*Disclaimer: Axe throwing is a sport that carries obvious risks, it’s important to ensure that all participants have the correct training and only do it in a safe environment. Silodrome bears no responsibility for your safety or that of your friends should you accidentally throw an axe at them.