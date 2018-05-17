Bell Moto-3 Helmet – Retro-Style With Modern Safety (Now 28% Off)

The Bell Moto-3 Helmet is the original model from the hugely popular Moto-3 line, built with modern materials to modern safety standards, but in the style of the lids worn by motocross racers in the 1970s.
The Moto-3 has three shell sizes to ensure a good fit, it uses a lightweight fiberglass composite with an impact-absorbing EPS foam liner, the liner also extends around the inside of the chin bar.
Each helmet ships out with a secure 5 snap visor, and there are shields that can be ordered separately for those who prefer them to goggles or sunglasses.
Revzilla are currently offering ~$80 off the recommended retail on this model (28%) for a limited time, so if you’ve been planning on getting one, this could be the ideal time.
Buy Here – Bonus 28% Off MSRP
