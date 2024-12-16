This 1969 Shelby GT500 is one of just 18 that left the factory in Grabber Yellow, a color that suits the car remarkably well. It seems Carroll Shelby agreed, as this car belonged to him for a time, and a copy of his California title is included with the vehicle.

The series of Shelby-modified Ford Mustangs, including both the Shelby GT350 and the Shelby GT500, would become some of the most beloved American V8s of the 1960s. As a result of this, their values have skyrocketed well into the six figures for a good original example.

Fast Facts – The 1969 Shelby GT500

This 1969 Shelby GT500, one of only 18 originally painted in Grabber Yellow, was once owned by Carroll Shelby himself. It includes a copy of his California title, along with comprehensive documentation including the Shelby order form, sales invoice, Marti Report, and owner’s manual.

The Shelby GT500, introduced in 1967, was designed primarily for drag racing with its hefty 428 cubic inch V8 Police Interceptor engine, generating 355 bhp and 420 lb ft of torque. It has some fiberglass body components to lower weight, upgraded suspension, and brakes to optimize performance.

Shelby GT500s are iconic American muscle cars, celebrated for their unique styling and excellent performance. Earlier models inspired the “Eleanor” car in Gone in 60 Seconds, while later versions, like the 1969 model, retained a dedicated fanbase despite somewhat controversial styling.

This GT500 is equipped with a 428 Cobra Jet engine, a close-ratio 4-speed manual transmission, Traction-Lok differential, and power brakes. It will be auctioned by Mecum on January 11th with no reserve, offering collectors a chance to own a piece of Shelby history.

The 1969 Shelby GT500

The 1969 Shelby GT500 would prove to be a highly-influential car, its unique front end would become a key inspiration for the 1971 Ford Mustang which would go on sale a couple of years later, and the styling change would remain in place until the first-generation Mustang left production after 1973.

The Shelby GT500 would first arrive in 1967 as the 428 cubic inch (7.0 liter) big block V8 powered Mustang modified by Carroll Shelby and his team. The earlier Shelby GT350 was powered by the smaller, and lighter weight, 289 cubic inch (4.7 liter) V8 and it had proven competitive on track, winning the SCCA B-Production championship for three straight years from 1965 to 1967.

Whereas the GT350 had always been intended to compete on the race track, the GT500 was intended, largely at least, for the drag strip. It was developed as a car that could leave almost anyone in the dust down the 1/4 mile.

The GT500 was powered by the Ford FE Police Interceptor V8 capable of 355 bhp at 5,400 rpm and 420 lb ft of torque at 3,200 rpm. These cars all featured upgraded engines, suspension, and brakes, with a number of body panels made from lightweight fiberglass, including the front end, the hood, the rear tail light panel, the deck lid, the quarter panel extension, and the side scoops.

The pre-1969 Shelby GT500, that is the 1967 and 1968 models, also provided the inspiration for “Eleanor,” a custom Mustang made famous in the film “Gone in 60 Seconds” starring Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie, Giovanni Ribisi, Christopher Eccleston, Robert Duvall, and Vinnie Jones.

It’s important to note that Eleanor wasn’t actually a Shelby GT500, it was just made to look like one. It would become a celebrity in its own right after the film’s release, and in the years afterward officially licensed Eleanors would be built and sold, for sums well into the low six figures.

The real-deal Shelby GT500s have been considered highly collectible since their debut, particularly with those who like to win red light drag races against all and sundry.

The earlier 1967 and 1968 cars seem to be the most popular with enthusiasts, as the later front end design isn’t loved by all, but the unique looks of the later cars coupled with their performance means they’ll never be without a fanbase of their own.

The 1969 Shelby GT500 Shown Here

The 1969 Shelby GT500 is likely one of the most significant examples of its kind that we’ve ever featured on Silodrome, as it used to belong to Carroll Shelby – the former racing driver who went on to create the Shelby Cobras, Shelby Mustangs, and a whole lot more.

The car is listed in the Shelby Registry and it comes with its Shelby order form, Shelby sales invoice, Marti Report, owner’s manual, and importantly, a copy of the California title showing Carroll Shelby as the owner.

The car came from the factory in Grabber Yellow, one of just 18 to wear the color in 1969, it was fitted with the 428/335 bhp Cobra Jet V8 engine, coupled to a close-ratio 4-speed manual transmission, and a 3.50 Traction-Lok rear end – Ford’s proprietary name for a limited-slip differential.

It was also equipped with black Clarion bucket seats, power steering, power brakes with front discs, and Goodyear Polyglas tires.

The car remains in excellent and original condition overall, with the correct stereo in place, as well as the correct steering wheel, shifter, wheels, and there are modern versions of that Goodyear Polyglas rubber on all four corners.

The car is now due to roll across the block with Mecum on the 11th of January and interestingly it’s being offered with no reserve price. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Mecum