This is the last 2025 Yamaha Sidewinder SRX that was made, and the one of the last Yamaha-built snowmobiles ever, as the Japanese manufacturer has announced it is shutting down all snowmobile production in 2025.

The proceeds from this sale are being donated to the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association, as a way for Yamaha to say thank you to the organization for its important work. The Snowmobile is brand new condition, and it’s presented in a scale model-style display case.

Yamaha Snowmobiles: A History Speedrun

Yamaha snowmobile production began back in 1968 with the release of the Yamaha SL350 model. The design was closely based on pre-existing snowmobile designs from the United States and Europe, and it was powered by a 350cc engine powering a rear tread in the usual manner.

New models would come thick and fast from Yamaha into the 1970s and beyond, with the debut of the 1972 GP433 and the 1973 SR433 both designed for racing and both proving popular in the hotly contested world of snowmobile motorsport.

More luxurious models like the 1979 Excel V would start appearing by the end of the 1970s, and by the arrival of the 1980s Yamaha had multiple models in production across an array of displacement classes and price zones.

The 1988 Snoscoot was designed specifically for kids and it provided a cost-effective way for children to get into the world of snowmobiling, many kids from this time cut their teeth on either a new or secondhand Snoscoot and today they’re quire collectable.

As the 1990s dawned snowmobile technology took a major step forward, some models were essentially superbikes built for the snow and ice and suspension technology was similarly pushed forward, making earlier models look almost antiquated in comparison.

This trend continued into the 2000s and onto the modern day. In more recent years, Yamaha has seen a reduction in demand for snowmobiles and due to shrinking profit margins the company made the difficult decision to shutter their snowmobile operations in 2025, with the announcement made in 2023.

The 2025 Yamaha Sidewinder SRX Shown Here

This is the last Yamaha Sidewinder SRX that will ever be made. It’s powered by a turbocharged 998cc four-stroke triple-cylinder engine sending power back through a continuously-variable transmission (CVT) to the rear tread.

This engine produces almost 200 bhp, enough to make many modern superbikes look downright wimpy. This model was given Yamaha’s Electric Power Steering (EPS) system, known as a game-changer for high-speed trail riding.

Suspension consists of independent double wishbones up front with Fox 1.5 Zero IQS dual rate adjustable springs. The rear suspension has a dual shock absorber SR 137 arrangement with Fox 2.0 Zero iQS springs, there is 10″ of front travel and 13.5″ of rear travel.

The chassis of the Sidewinder SRX comes from the SRV chassis series, it’s a lightweight aluminum design with a pyramidal design for strength and rigidity, while offering a lower overall weight than more traditional steel chassis.

This Sidewinder SRX is now being offered for sale, and as mentioned higher up the proceeds from the sale are going to the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association.

This snowmobile is being sold in a scale model-style display case out of Woodboro, Wisconsin on Bring a Trailer and you can visit the listing here.

