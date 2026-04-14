This is the new Trettitre, it’s a wall-mounted system than can play your vinyl records, CDs, and cassettes – and it looks like a work of modern art while it’s doing it.

The good news is that the Trettitre project is already fully funded, with over $1 million pledged on Kickstarter, the bad news is that deliveries aren’t expected to begin until June this year. Pre-orders on Kickstarter are still being accepted, at a steeply discounted cost over the eventual retail price.

History Speedrun: Trettitre

Trettitre is a hi-fi/audio company with a team led by CEO Jeff Lyu, with chief designer Yong Cao and master carpenter Ping Luo, all working alongside a tuning specialist. The brand name “Trettitre” comes from the Swedish word for thirty-three – a reference to the 33⅓ RPM speed of vinyl records.

Trettitre exploded onto the home music scene in May of 2022 with the launch of the TreSound1, a conical, mountain-range-inspired 360º Bluetooth speaker, via an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

The campaign raised $41,000+ against a $5,000 goal. The TreSound1 uses a five-driver configuration – two 1.25-inch tweeters, two 2.25-inch full-range drivers, and a 5.25-inch subwoofer – housed in isolated acoustic chambers within a cone-shaped enclosure.

The enclosure is available in either high-density Nordic wood (at $659) or concrete and aluminum (at $799).

The company later expanded its product line with the TreSound mini (at $299), a smaller 360º speaker, the TreSound Q, a portable outdoor speaker with a built-in ambient lamp and IP67 weatherproofing, and the T-CP8, a portable Bluetooth CD player available through retailers including like Amazon.

In early 2026 Trettitre launched its most ambitious product to date – the TTT modular audio system, marketed under the Kickstarter campaign slogan “Retro Back to the Future.” The system includes four components designed to link together as a single unified installation:

The TTT-W is a magnetic modular wall rack, incorporating wireless charging (5-10W, USB-C) and a MagSafe-compatible smartphone mount.

The TTT-LP3 turntable is CNC-machined from aluminum alloy and features a high-precision tonearm with a built-in phono preamp, Bluetooth 5.3 with aptX HD, a 3.5mm audio output, a panoramic dot-matrix ambient light panel, and a battery rated for six hours of playback. It can operate both vertically on the wall mount and horizontally on a tabletop.

The TTT-DP3 CD player features a rotating cover mechanism, a small OLED display, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The TTT-CP3 cassette deck uses a full metal body with mechanical transport keys, play, stop, rewind, and fast-forward, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

The Kickstarter campaign launched on March the 26th, 2026 with a relatively small $3,000 funding goal, and it closed on April the 10th after raising an eye-watering $1,003,881 – more than 33,000% of its original target.

The campaign also earned Kickstarter’s “Project We Love” designation. Kickstarter pricing offered the full system bundle at $399 against a planned retail price of $899, with the LP3 turntable alone at $229 (retail $449) and the CD and cassette players at $79 each. Deliveries are expected to begin in June of 2026, with worldwide shipping.

As with any Kickstarter campaign, caution and due diligence are well-warranted. In this case, the company does have a track record for fulfilling orders as well as years of operational history, which does give project backers confidence.

If you’d like to read more about the Trettitre or back the project yourself, you can visit the Kickstarter page here. The project is already funded, but they are still accepting late pledges at the time of writing.

Images courtesy of Trettitre