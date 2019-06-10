For Sale: Ayrton Senna’s Lotus 98T Formula 1 Steering Wheel

This is Ayrton Senna’s Lotus 98T steering wheel from the 1986 Brazilian Formula 1 Grand Prix, it’s likely that it carried some sentimental value for him as he took pole position and a 2nd place finish at his home race with it.
The current owner of the steering wheel, Michel Royer, was an engineer for Renault Motorsport in 1985 and 1986 who supplied engines to Lotus. Ayrton Senna and Team Lotus gifted the wheel to Royer, a likely indication of the high regard in which the team held him.
The Lotus 98T was powered by a turbocharged Renault Gordini EF15B, 90° V6 with a 1492cc capacity, it was capable of over 1,000 hp in unrestricted qualifying trim, making it one of the most powerful engines ever used in Formula 1 racing.
In normal race trim the engine was turning out closer to 900 hp, power was sent to the rear wheels via a Lotus/Hewland 6-speed manual transmission, this was before the age of paddle shifters, and the car had a kerb weight of just 540 kg (1,190 lbs).
The Lotus 98T would be driven by Senna and Johnny Dumfries in 1986 to a total of 8 poles, 8 podiums, and 2 wins from 16 races.
A written attestation signed by the Michel will be passed to the new buyer of the steering wheel, it’s due to cross the auction block with Artcurial in mid-June with an estimated value of between €7,000 and €10,000.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Spidi Beta motorcycle jacket is a new design from the Italian company designed specifically for people who want a full array of protection when riding, without looking like a stormtrooper. Spidi pride themselves on their Italian design heritage, and it shines through on jackets like the Beta that look like the sort of thing…
The Making Of Bullitt is a short documentary featuring Steve McQueen, it shows the film’s car chase scene in some detail including the 100+ mph training the drivers did at a race track near San Francisco. Bullitt – The Car Chase and the Oscar The film is obviously best remembered today for its ground-breaking 10…
The MotoTote MTX Sport Motorcycle Carrier is rapidly becoming one of the most popular ways for people to transport motorcycles on everything from overloading expeditions to weekends in the dunes or at the track. Instead of needing to buy a stand alone trailer with all the bells and whistles required for carrying motorcycles, the MotoTote…
This is a sheet of original blueprints for the Alfa Romeo Giulia Tubolare Zagato (TZ-2), the car was designed by Ercole Spada at Zagato, and it’s remembered today as one of the most beautiful Alfa Romeos of its time. The styling of the Giulia Tubolare Zagato was pure ’60s Italian sports car, perhaps the most…
The RINO Ready Companion is a new, 21st century two-person survival kit designed to keep you and one other person alive in the event of a major natural disaster. The idea of a survival kit contained within a backpack is nothing new of course, they commonly referred to as “Bug Out Bags” in the United…
The Icon 1000 Slingbag Backpack was developed for people who need to carry gear on their motorcycle, but who don’t like typical twin strap backpacks. The single main strap design allows the bag to be quickly put on or taken off, and it has a wide, padded top half to ensure it remains comfortable even…