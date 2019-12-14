The Beautiful Autodromo Monoposto Chronograph – A Classic, Modern Racing Watch

This is the Autodromo Monoposto Chronograph, it was one of the first watches released by the company that’s now grown to become one of the leading lights of the modern, independent watchmaking community.
We’re all familiar with brands like Rolex, Omega, Panerai, Chopard, IWC, and the many others. They typically have multi-million dollar marketing budgets and distributors around the world, though their watches are excellent this quality comes at a significant mark up – required to pay for all that marketing.
Autodromo was founded by industrial designer Bradley Price, he wanted to create world class, motorsport inspired timepieces at prices people could afford. The watches by Autodromo are made in small batches and sold to customers around the world, their marketing budget is multiple orders of magnitude smaller than the big players, but this has resulted in Autodromo being considered a bit of a “best kept secret”.
Bradley and his team design their watches with gallons of classic, minimalist styling, and they use excellent, affordable movements to ensure the watches are ideally suited to being used as racing chronographs.
The beautiful Autodromo Monoposto Chronograph has long been a Silodrome favourite, it’s an heirloom quality chronograph with a high polished stainless steel case, a domed sapphire “redline” crystal, an exhibition caseback with sapphire crystal, and it’s water resistant to 5 ATM. The leather strap is handmade in the USA, it’s fitted with a polished “hood strap” roller buckle, and the watch comes in a numbered collectors box.
The Monoposto, which means “single seater” in Italian, was a limited edition watch with only 500 produced, though there are still a small number available from some retailers. The watch is powered by the exceptionally reliable Seiko NE88 Automatic column wheel chronograph movement, it has a case diameter of 43mm and an overall thickness of 14.8mm.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
This is the new Tamiya 1:12 scale model of the also-new Honda Monkey 125. The new Honda was released in 2018 as a 2019 model, evoking the styling of the much loved Honda “Monkey” Z50 series from the ’60s and ’70s. The new Honda Monkey 125 is designed for adults, though it’s obviously smaller…
The new Roue TPS chronograph was developed specifically to offer all the benefits of a modern wristwatch, with the styling cues of traditional racing chronographs from the ’60s and ’70s. The key to the runaway success of Roue has been their ability to offer watches like the TPS, that look like they should cost thousands…
The Piloti Competizione Race Boot is a professional-grade motorsport boot with full certification to both the FIA-8856-2000 standard and the SFI 3.3/5 standard. Piloti boots are a common sight in the pit lane and paddock of many racing events around the world, particularly vintage and classic car gatherings like the Goodwood Revival and the Le…
The Wilesco Steam Locomobile D430 is a fully-functioning steam traction engine model that can drive under its own power for as long as the fuel source lasts. The boiler is 120mm long and 55mm in diameter, it has a sight glass allowing you to check the remaining water level, and a safety valve to stop…
The Magrette Moana Pacific Professional Kara dive watch is a New Zealand-built timepiece with a Swiss caliber STP1-11 automatic movement and a brushed grade 5 titanium case, it’s water resistant down to an impressive 1,650 feet and it’s strictly limited to 1010 units. Magrette was founded by Dion McAsey, a New Zealand-born designer and lifelong…
This is the Tamiya Citroën 2CV Rally, a 1:10th scale reproduction of the legendary French people’s car. Although the 2CV may not seem particularly well-suited to rally, they were entered into a number of long-distance endurance events, including the Dakar and a slew of other rallies. The Citroën 2CV was chosen for long-distance rallies and…