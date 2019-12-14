The Beautiful Autodromo Monoposto Chronograph – A Classic, Modern Racing Watch Reading time: about 2 minutes. Gadgets

This is the Autodromo Monoposto Chronograph, it was one of the first watches released by the company that’s now grown to become one of the leading lights of the modern, independent watchmaking community.

We’re all familiar with brands like Rolex, Omega, Panerai, Chopard, IWC, and the many others. They typically have multi-million dollar marketing budgets and distributors around the world, though their watches are excellent this quality comes at a significant mark up – required to pay for all that marketing.

Autodromo was founded by industrial designer Bradley Price, he wanted to create world class, motorsport inspired timepieces at prices people could afford. The watches by Autodromo are made in small batches and sold to customers around the world, their marketing budget is multiple orders of magnitude smaller than the big players, but this has resulted in Autodromo being considered a bit of a “best kept secret”.

Bradley and his team design their watches with gallons of classic, minimalist styling, and they use excellent, affordable movements to ensure the watches are ideally suited to being used as racing chronographs.

The beautiful Autodromo Monoposto Chronograph has long been a Silodrome favourite, it’s an heirloom quality chronograph with a high polished stainless steel case, a domed sapphire “redline” crystal, an exhibition caseback with sapphire crystal, and it’s water resistant to 5 ATM. The leather strap is handmade in the USA, it’s fitted with a polished “hood strap” roller buckle, and the watch comes in a numbered collectors box.

The Monoposto, which means “single seater” in Italian, was a limited edition watch with only 500 produced, though there are still a small number available from some retailers. The watch is powered by the exceptionally reliable Seiko NE88 Automatic column wheel chronograph movement, it has a case diameter of 43mm and an overall thickness of 14.8mm.

