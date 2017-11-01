Autodromo x Worn & Wound Group B Watch

There aren’t many sub-$1,000 USD wristwatches you can buy that look perfectly at home in the cockpit of a Lancia Stratos, but the Group B watch by Autodromo is one of them.
The Group B is powered by the Miyota 9015 automatic 24 jewel hacking mechanical movement and has a sapphire crystal face, titanium and stainless steel bimetallic case construction, and it’s water resistant to 50 meters (5 ATM).
The version you see here is the Autodromo x Worn & Wound Group B, a collaborative effort between the two popular independent companies. It features a gunmetal PVD steel and titanium case with a black dial and red markers, there are two straps included – an American-made single pass leather strap and a hard-wearing, waterproof nylon strap for non-leather friendly pursuits.
Each watch is backed by a 2-year warranty and is priced at $975 USD.
Buy Here
