The Art of Ricardo Rodriquez

Ricardo Rodriquez is classically trained Spanish artist from Valencia, he studied Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage at the Valencia Polytechnic University, and when he’s not working he likes to create portraits from the world of vintage motoring.
This is just a small selection of his works, but they do a good job of capturing his unique style. If you’d like to see more from Ricardo you can click here to visit his website.
You can also follow Ricardo here on Facebook or Instagram
