This is a 1:1 scale Lancia Stratos HF sculpture by celebrated artist Benedict Radcliffe. The Stratos is widely believed to be one of Marcello Gandini’s finest designs, and he had quite the portfolio to choose from.

The Lancia Stratos HF would win three consecutive World Rally Championships from 1974 to 1976, as well as the 1974 Targa Florio, the Tour de France Automobile (five times), and the Giro d’Italia Automobilistico (three times).

Benedict Radcliffe has become well-known in the global art community for his work, much of which is centered around sculptures like the one you see here. Radcliffe’s pieces are now embedded in private collections across Europe and the United States, and as far away as Japan.

After graduating from the Mackintosh School of Architecture in Glasgow, Scotland, Radcliffe’s first exhibition featured a full-size 1:1 scale 3D wireframe Subaru Impreza named “Modern Japanese Classic.”

This sculpture was bought by a collector, and it kickstarted a career that would see commissions come pouring in from major brands like Comme des Garcons, Puma, and Paul Smith.

Radcliffe has now built a range of different cars all using his distinctive wire-frame style, including a London Taxi, a Lamborghini Countach, a Lancia Stratos HF, the Porsche 934 you see here, and others.

He uses steel tube and bends, shapes, cuts, and welds each piece by hand. There are no plans or its to buy, he does each step himself and keeps at it until he’s happy with the final form.

The 1:1 Scale Lancia Stratos HF Sculpture

The sculpture you see here is a 1:1 scale Lancia Stratos HF made entirely from steel tubes which have been painstakingly shaped and welded into shape by Radcliffe.

The finished sculpture includes all the key features, including the lights spoilers, wheels, and doors, even the side mirrors, door handles, and hood badge. This work is finished in bright yellow, and it would make an excellent display piece, or a centerpiece for any Lancia collector.

The sculpture is now being offered for sale on Collecting Cars in an online auction. You can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars