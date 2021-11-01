This is the new Armadillo Bag from the team at Giant Loop, and if you live in the United States we’re legally obligated to tell you in no uncertain terms that this bag that was specifically designed to carry fuel, is not a fuel bag.

Due to strict laws surrounding portable fuel containers in the USA products like the Armadillo Bag™ aren’t legally allowed to be used for carrying additional fuel.

In other parts of the world, like Australia, fuel bags like this are commonly used by both four-wheel drive enthusiasts and adventure motorcyclists, as an easy way of packing additional petrol for when you’ll be miles from a gas station. They can be easily strapped to your bike or truck and then rolled up and stashed away when they’re empty.

The Armadillo Bag™ is flexible, collapsible, and lightweight, and each has an inner RF-welded TPU utility bladder specifically designed for carrying liquid hydrocarbon products, like gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and jet fuel.

The outer layer of the bag is made from Cordura® fabric, an incredibly strong material that’s highly resistant to puncture and abrasion.

They are individually pressure tested to ensure they’re 100% leakproof before they leave the factory, and each one comes with its own pour spout to ensure that you have no-spill fill ups.

They come in 1, 2, 3, and 5 gallon sizes, they can be quickly mounted to luggage racks, roof racks, or truck beds thanks to their built-in webbing straps, and as mentioned above, they can be quickly rolled up when not in use for easy stowage.

