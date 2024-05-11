This is a 1966 Johnson M416 military trailer that has been restored and modified into a modern camping rig, with a Cascadia rooftop tent, a portable shower, a folding table, RotopaX fuel and water containers, and more.

The M416 series of military trailers were used extensively in the 1960s and beyond, largely as the primary 1/4 ton Jeep trailer, with a steel chassis, a live axle on leaf springs, and one shock absorber per side.

Due to the hardy nature of the design of the M416 military trailer, they have become popular for civilian use in the decades since they were retired.

Many owners use the trailers for hauling gear behind their 4x4s, and they’ve been used for everything from firewood hauling and mobile barbecue rigs, to camping trailers and search and mobile search and rescue operation command posts.

The M416 trailer you see here has been through a full rebuild, the steel chassis has been resprayed black, the body has been repainted white, and the fenders have been painted black. In order to fit it out for living off the grid, it’s been fitted with a removable Road Armor cargo rack, Front Runner cargo rails, a removable side table, and Luci inflatable solar-powered lanterns.

It also has an LED work light, a fire extinguisher, a shovel, a Fiskars axe, RotopaX fuel and water containers, and a RinseKit heated portable shower. This is in addition to that Cascadia rooftop tent which has a foam mattress, a tubular aluminum frame, a telescoping ladder, zip-open windows with bug mesh, and a rain fly.

It now rides on new replacement leaf springs and Rancho shock absorbers, offering an impressive 14.5″ of axle ground clearance. In addition to this, it has telescoping rear stabilizer jacks, a Lock N Roll articulating hitch, and a rolling tongue jack.

A Front Runner awning with two support poles is mounted to the side, it can be rolled out over the curb side of the trailer for protection from the sun or rain as needed. This trailer comes with two spare wheels, a solar battery charger, and a build book with more than $15,000 USD worth of records and receipts.

This camping trailer is now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Houston, Texas with additional camping accessories, a cover, and a clean Texas title that lists the vehicle as a Johnson M41 trailer. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer