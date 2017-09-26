ALMS NYC 12L Cargo Motorcycle Tail Bag

The team at ALMS NYC spent years perfecting the design of their 12 litre tail bag, they wanted to create an option for a backpack-free existence for motorcyclists who commute. The 12L Tail Bag is waterproof for those unexpected showers, and it has an exterior cargo net for attaching additional items, with an easily accessible zip pocket up top for stowing maps, phones, or wallets.
The removable cargo net allows riders to stow additional fuel bags, water bottles, or rain jackets for quick access. The main shell of the bag is made from 12oz water-resistant, highly durable waxed canvas and it can be secured to the seat of almost any motorcycle with its adjustable straps that tuck around under the rear sub-frame for a secure hold.
Order Here
Related Posts
Lee Munro is the great nephew of motorcycle land speed legend Burt Munro, and in August this year he’s going to return to the Bonneville Salt Flats – 50 years after his great uncle was last there piloting his own Indian Streamliner. Burt Munro is a man who needs no introduction, he was made even more…
Read More
Styling and the Experimental Car is a Ford film from 1964 that shows the future design direction of the company. One of the designs bares more than a passing resemblance to the ill-fated Mustang II, but despite what your feelings about that car might be it’s well worth watching. One of the later cars to feature…
Read More
The Escape One is built by a company with over 25 years of experience designing high-end tiny houses known for their unique styling and light, airy interiors. Escape is based out of Rice Lake in Wisconsin, they have their own RVIA Certified plant, and all of their units are designed for extreme climates – including heavy snow,…
Read More
The Grayl Ultralight Purification Bottle is essentially a french press designed to purify unreliable water into clean, safe drinking water. The filtration element uses electroabsorption, ultra-powdered activated carbon, and silver-treated zeolites to filter out 99.9999% of all viruses, bacteria, and protozoan cysts. It’s also effective at removing particulates like silt, sediment and heavy metals, and…
Read More
The Confederate Hellcat is a thoroughly American motorcycle with more technology and engineering built into it than its air-cooled V-twin would lead you to believe. Confederate Motors is a small company that produces far fewer motorcycles than any major manufacturer, however they punch well above their weight – and they count men like Brad Pitt…
Read More
VELDT is a helmet company based in one of the motorcycling world’s most hallowed places – the Isle of Man. The helmets are made from carbon fibre sourced from Japan, and each helmet is baked in an autoclave for 6 hours to harden the shell. The current collection of VELDT helmets is built to both…
Read More