ALMS NYC 12L Cargo Motorcycle Tail Bag

The team at ALMS NYC spent years perfecting the design of their 12 litre tail bag, they wanted to create an option for a backpack-free existence for motorcyclists who commute. The 12L Tail Bag is waterproof for those unexpected showers, and it has an exterior cargo net for attaching additional items, with an easily accessible zip pocket up top for stowing maps, phones, or wallets.

The removable cargo net allows riders to stow additional fuel bags, water bottles, or rain jackets for quick access. The main shell of the bag is made from 12oz water-resistant, highly durable waxed canvas and it can be secured to the seat of almost any motorcycle with its adjustable straps that tuck around under the rear sub-frame for a secure hold.

