The Aether Mojave Motorcycle Jacket was released back in 2018 and it remains one of the best motorcycle jackets in its class by quite a margin.

Designing motorcycle gear that can be used for both casual city commutes as well as cross-continental motorcycle adventures is a difficult business, as a result few have successfully managed it.

A lot of urban motorcycle gear is entirely unsuitable for use by adventure motorcyclists, and much of the adventure motorcycle-specific gear is overkill for that early morning ride through the city to work.

With the Mojave, Aether set out to bridge the gap. Its has a main chassis of heavy-duty, abrasion-resistant Halley Stevensons® cotton canvas and a 100% poly mesh liner to help maintain cool airflow.

There are zippered vents on the chest, waist, in the sleeves, under the arms, and on the back to ensure you can maximize ventilation. These can be opened or closed as needed to ensure you can control your temperature and use the jacket year round.

The front of the jacket has a zippered closure with a windproof flap that’s held down by snaps, the top edge of the collar is padded for comfort, and there are two main pockets on the front with snap closures and two hand warmer pockets.

Inside the jacket you’ll find a secure zippered pocket for storing important items when you’re on the go, like wallets or smartphones, and the jacket comes with a full assortment of ventilated LP1 series removable D30® armor in the elbows, shoulders, and back.

Aether (pronounced “ee-ther”) offer the Mojave jacket in both Graphite and Dark Sand colorways, and sizing ranges from XS up to XXL. Unusually for the industry, Aether offers its customers a lifetime guarantee against any and all defects in workmanship and material.

For serious adventure riders the company also offers the Aether Mojave Motorcycles Pants, which are designed in the same style using the same materials.

