78 Motor Co Sirocco Motorcycle Gloves

The new Sirocco motorcycle gloves by 78 Motor Co are designed for three-season use during the cooler months, they have a soft micro-fleece insulating liner to keep your hands warm and comfortable and each pair is made from high-quality, pre-waxed 1.3mm aniline cowhide leather.
78 Motor Co is run by a talented Irishman named Anthony who’s travelled extensively on motorcycles – including a solo trip from Southern England to Ulaanbaatar, the capital city of Mongolia. By the end of that journey his motorcycle gear was in tatters, and he decided to set to work designing and making motorcycle gear that can handle whatever you throw at it, and come back for more.
The Sirocco motorcycle gloves are a continuation of this philosophy with double and triple stitching throughout using heavy duty waxed thread, internal stitching for abrasion resistance, and a diamond stitched, double-layer padded palm and hand back. The gloves use a Velcro wrist strap to stay attached, and handily they have micro-Velcro buddy tabs to hold gloves together when off the bike.
78 Motor Co designed the gloves to have a close anti-draft fit, and they offer the gloves in sizes ranging from S through to XXL, and you can choose from three colorways (shown above and below) including blackcurrant, emerald green, and Sahara yellow.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Timbuk2 Clark Pack was designed specifically for those who spend time out exposed to the elements on the road – primarily motorcyclists and cyclists. It has a tough Cordura nylon outer shell and a large woven mesh reflective panel to significantly boost visibility when on the road at night. The team at Timbuk2 made…
The Vincent V-Twin The Vincent Rapide was the first motorcycle from the Stevenage-based motorcycle manufacturer to be fitted with their new V-twin. This engine is considered by many motorcycle historians to be one of the most beautiful twins of all time, and funnily enough it only came to be because of a coincidence on the…
The Airfix Combustion Engine Kit is a model engine powered by batteries that has red lights in the spark plugs to show firing order. It works mechanically just like a real engine, with a crankshaft and cam, conrods and pistons, rocker arms and valves. It’s driven by a small electric motor that requires 3 x…
The Matchless G50 is a competition motorcycle first introduced in 1958, to compete with the Norton Manx and the other top notch racing single-cylinder motorcycles of the day. The Matchless G50 Matchless, then owned by Associated Motorcycles (AMC), developed the G50 from the AJS 7R – a 350cc single-cylinder racing motorcycle commonly referred to as…
The team at Bike EXIF have just released their first ever print addition in collaboration with the high-respected European publication Craftrad. Bike EXIF is a moto website that you’re almost certainly already familiar with, they’ve been running for 10 years, and in that time they’ve become a critical cornerstone of the global custom motorcycle world….
The Coventry-Eagle Flying-8 was a high-performance motorcycle designed to compete directly with the offerings from Brough-Superior – a company that was building the fastest and most expensive production motorcycles in the world at the time. The similarity in looks between the Coventry-Eagle Flying-8 and the Brough-Superior SS80 and SS100 was no mistake, George Brough and…