US Army Vietnam Training Film: Shotgun Rider

Shotgun Rider is a 1967 training film created by The Army Pictorial Center for new recruits in training for deployment to Vietnam as helicopter door gunners – nicknamed “shotgun riders”. Despite the name, door gunners actually used M60 machine guns, which they trained to use both on a mount and freehand.

The film features a brief appearance by Julie Andrews who was visiting troops in Hawaii during their training, you’ll also see a live mongoose being butchered during survival training, and you’ll learn how to light a fire using bamboo. The Vietnam War remains a controversial conflict, illustrated perfectly by the fact that the modern Vietnamese simply call it the American War.

