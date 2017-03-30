uglyBROS Motorpool Motorcycle Cargos Reading time: less than a minute. Clothing

uglyBROS started out in 2004 in Seoul, South Korea. Their mission hasn’t changed in the years since and they pride themselves on making uniquely styled motorcycle gear that looks good both on and off the bike.

The Motorpool Motorcycle Cargos are made from 11oz stretch cotton and include removable CE approved knee and hip protection. There are elastic shirring panels on the knee and lower back to ensure they stretch comfortably, and each pair has 4 cargo flap pockets.

