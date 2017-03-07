Spidi X-Village Motorcycle Boots

Reading time: less than a minute.

The new Spidi X-Village Boots are protective motorcycle boots with a water-repellent 1.4mm thick, oiled leather upper, a padded collar, and shifter pads on the forefoot.

Spidi use a YKK zipper, oiled shoelaces with metallic aglets, a breathable leather insole combined with EVA comfort padding, reinforced support on tip and heel in composite material, a vulcanized rubber sole, and a polyurethane malleolus protector combined with shock absorber material.

Buy Here