REV’IT! Westport Armored Overshirt

The REV’IT! Westport Overshirt is an armored shirt designed to sit between a normal shirt and a light jacket. It has Seesmart CE-level 1 protection in the shoulders and elbows, with a pocket for an optional Seesoft back protector.
The outer shell of the Westport is made from 11oz Cordura denim (85% cotton, 15% polyamide), with a 100% polyester lining. There’s also a jeans loop, a short connection zipper, triple needle stitching, a laminated reflection (at center back), and it comes in sizes from S through to XXL.
