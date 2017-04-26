REV’IT! Westport Armored Overshirt Reading time: less than a minute. Clothing

The REV’IT! Westport Overshirt is an armored shirt designed to sit between a normal shirt and a light jacket. It has Seesmart CE-level 1 protection in the shoulders and elbows, with a pocket for an optional Seesoft back protector.

The outer shell of the Westport is made from 11oz Cordura denim (85% cotton, 15% polyamide), with a 100% polyester lining. There’s also a jeans loop, a short connection zipper, triple needle stitching, a laminated reflection (at center back), and it comes in sizes from S through to XXL.

