This is the new Biltwell EXFIL-0 2.0 Tool Roll, it’s a simple $49.95 tool roll that can be used for motorcycle or automotive applications, and it has an abrasion-resistant 600 denier polyester nylon outer shell for longevity.

Toll rolls have been around almost as long as the cars and motorcycles they’re used for. They offer an extremely compact and lightweight way of carrying only the essential tools you may need, and they can be easily stashed away for when you need them.

Biltwell Inc was founded back in 2006 by two friends who had over 40 years of experience in the action sports industry. At first the company strictly made parts for custom motorcycles, however over time it has branched out and now makes a broad line of motorcycle gear from parts, helmets, and bags to apparel and accessories.

The Biltwell EXFIL-0 2.0 Tool Roll has a black exterior with a high-vis orange interior, and it’s held closed by an adjustable G-hook nylon strap closure in the same shade of orange as the inside. Once unrolled you’ll find two enclosed translucent rip-stop compartments for holding loose items like fuses, sockets, bulbs, and epoxy (it can come in handy, trust me).

The tool roll also has one larger “junk drawer” pocket for additional loose items, and five sleeves for wrenches/screwdrivers/pliers. The closed dimensions are 9.25” x 7.0″ and it’s 18.5” long when opened flat.

The exterior of the toll roll has a MOLLE system which provides options for additional storage and expansion, it also makes it easy to attached the roll to your motorcycle securely if that’s how you want to carry it.

The Biltwell EXFIL-0 2.0 Tool Roll retails for $49.95 USD and you can buy it directly from them on the webstore. Bilwell offers an easy exchange policy, they even cover shipping both ways in the USA.

