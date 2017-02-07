The Mercedes-Benz Blue Wonder + Dirty Hero 300 SLR is a highly detailed scale model by Racing Heroes, a small family run business based out of Santa Barbara, California.
Each model is intricately detailed with a strong focus on accuracy and authenticity. At 1:18 scale, they measure approximately 10 inches long, and whilst many of us may never be able to afford putting an original Mercedes Benz 300 SLR in our garage – we can at least afford to put one on our desks.
