This is a 1985 Honda Odyssey FL350R that’s remained in single-family ownership since new, which is probably why it remains in such remarkably original condition throughout – almost like it came out of a time capsule.

The Odyssey series of buggies was built by Honda starting in the late 1970s, eventually leaving production in the late 1980s to make way for the Honda Pilot.

History Speedrun: The Honda Odyssey

The Honda Odyssey was a popular line of single-seat, four-wheeled off-road buggies built by Honda from 1977 through to 1985, with its spiritual successor, the Pilot FL400R following in 1989 and 1990. It was Honda’s earliest single-seat, four-wheeled recreational off-road vehicle, and it filled an unusual gap in the market between a go kart, an ATV, and a dune buggy.

The Odyssey arrived in 1977, well and truly predating the later three-wheeler safety controversy that saw the entire industry shift to four-wheelers, though typically in the form of a quad bike. Honda’s three-wheeled ATC line was selling in huge numbers in the 1970s, and the Odyssey (initially the FL250) offered a far more stable four-wheeled buggy aimed at fun off-road use.

The first model had yellow bodywork over a boxed steel frame, with plastic fenders, a fiberglass footwell tub, a single rear roll hoop, and no front bumper. Its 1977 list price in the United States was $1,195, the equivalent to over $6,600 USD today.

Power came from a 248cc air-cooled two-stroke single with a 28mm Keihin carburetor, a 6.6:1 compression ratio, and a recoil starter. Output was roughly 16 to 18 bhp depending on your source, and the drivetrain used a variable-pitch V-belt torque converter driving a live rear axle.

There was one forward gear and no reverse, rear suspension was omitted altogether, with balloon tires providing the only cushioning at the back. Ground clearance was 5.5 inches, dry weight was 397 lbs, and the wheelbase measured in at 56.5 inches.

The first-generation Odyssey FL250 ran from 1977 through 1980 with a few minor updates. In 1980 the headlight was moved from the front rack up onto the roll bar, and the electrical system was switched from 6 volt to 12 volt. There were also some issues – the absence of rear suspension caused frame stress cracks and made rough terrain unforgiving on the spine, and the flywheel magneto ignition and early cooling design resulted in a reputation for heat-related reliability problems.

In 1981 Honda introduced the second-generation FL250, mechanically it was largely carried over, but the bodywork was now red, a full overhead roll cage replaced the single hoop, and steering geometry was revised to tighten the turning radius and allow larger front shock absorbers. The ignition was upgraded to CDI, a larger fuel filter was fitted, and a roll-bar-mounted air intake was added to improve resistance to water and debris. This version of the Odyssey was built through to 1984.

The FL350R version of the Odyssey arrived in early 1985 after being delayed from 1984. Displacement now grew to 342cc, though it was soon reduced it to 329cc. The engine remained behind the driver, it was fed by a 32mm Keihin carburetor and had an electric starter, but the recoil starter remained as a backup.

The FL350R also marked the debut of rear suspension on the Odyssey line. Where the FL250 had relied on balloon tires alone in the rear, the FL350R introduced a new diagonal-link rear setup with hydraulic shocks, addressing the frame stress cracks and punishing ride that the earlier model had developed a reputation for.

Wheel travel was 4.3 inches at the front and 5.9 inches at the rear, and the transmission gained a reverse gear. The earlier mechanical rear disc was replaced by dual hydraulic front drums and a hydraulic rear disc. Dry weight climbed to 602 lbs – the FL350R sold for one model year only, and as a result they’re now thin on the ground.

After a three-year gap, Honda returned in 1989 with the FL400R Pilot. It kept the single-seat buggy layout but in reality it was the result of a major redesign. A 397cc liquid-cooled two-stroke single was good for 39 bhp, driving the rear wheels through a CVT with reverse.

Suspension was double-wishbone independent front and rear, with 5.9 inches of front travel and 7.1 inches at the rear on gas-charged shocks with remote reservoirs. Braking used front drums and a rear disc, and the driver sat behind a yoke rather than a steering wheel, with thumb throttle, hand-lever brakes, and velcro wrist tethers designed to keep hands inside the cage in a rollover. Dry weight was 593 lbs, slightly less than the FL350R despite the added liquid cooling and long-travel suspension.

The Pilot was discontinued after 1990 as attention shifted to four-wheeled quad bikes – which is what was really selling in dealerships. Honda wasn’t wrong to have tried their hand with the Odyssey and Pilot, a few years later Polaris would perfect the concept and buggies of this type (side-by-sides, UTVs, and/or ORVs) are now hot commodities, having carved out their own niche.

The Honda Odyssey FL350R Shown Here

This Honda Odyssey FL350R was bought new by the selling dealer’s family back in 1985. It’s a single-seat, four-wheel ATV powered by a 329cc air-cooled two-stroke single driving the rear wheels through a continuously variable transmission with forward, reverse, and neutral, plus an automatic clutch.

The seller notes that the fuel filter, air filter, and battery were replaced in preparation for the sale, and the gearbox oil was flushed. The tubular steel frame and roll cage are finished in red and paired with white plastic fenders, red, white, and blue graphics, and a red roof panel.

Additional equipment includes an air snorkel, twin headlights, dual side mirrors, and a taillight. Staggered-width 10-inch steel wheels are finished in gold and shod with older Ohtsu H-Trak tires. Braking is handled by a single hydraulic rear disc and hydraulically actuated front drums. Suspension consists of gold-finished trailing arms with coilovers up front and diagonal links at the rear.

The cockpit has a molded plastic seat covered in blue vinyl with a red four-point harness and a neck and shoulder pad. A three-position gear lever and an automotive-style parking brake lever sit on either side of the seat. Controls are centered on a steering yoke housing the ignition, light, and start switches, with a thumb-paddle throttle on the right and hand levers for the front and rear brakes.

A choke knob and keyed ignition switch sit below the steering column. The sale includes owner and shop manuals along with a bill of sale. The ATV does not have a title or registration and is being sold for off-road use only, as you would expect.

It’s now being offered out of Bath, Pennsylvania on Bring a Trailer and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer