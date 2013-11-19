The World’s First Two Wheeled Motorcycle Burnout

We have a deep and abiding love of engineering here at Silodrome, so when Gregor Halenda contacted me and mentioned that he and a small team had just finished building an AWD KTM 990 and then decided to go out and do the world’s first two wheeled burnout with it, I was all ears.
The project itself started out as a plan to just powdercoat the swingarm but as is often the case with such things, mission creep crept in and before anyone knew what was happening the project to create an AWD KTM was well underway. The full build process was catalogued on the excellent ADVRider forum here and the film above shows some great detail of the bike running with both wheels spinning, followed by the world’s first two wheeled burnout – which you really should see.
Related Posts
The Welbike and the Corgi The Indian Papoose is a small folding motorcycle based on the Welbike, which had been developed during WWII for use by commandos who were parachuting behind enemy lines and needed a way to quickly get around. The original Welbike was designed at Station IX, or the “Inter Services Research Bureau”…
Read More
The Flint and Tinder 10 Year Hoodie is entirely made in the USA, starting with cotton from the Mississippi Delta, with unshrinkable 23 oz extra soft fleece from South Carolina, twill-reinforced seams made in Philadelphia, heavy-duty zippers machined in Georgia, and it’s all cut, sewn, and finished in Los Angeles. Each 10 Year Hoodie passes…
Read More
K-Canvas is a new material developed by the team at Earnest Co. to offer the comfort and wearability of cotton canvas, with the extreme durability of Dupont Kevlar®. Through trial and testing they created a fabric with 52% heavy duty canvas and 48% Kevlar® that’s comfortable to wear, and is so strong it easily passed…
Read More
The Bell Moto-3 Helmet is essentially a re-release of the original helmet from the 1970s, however Bell have incorporated all of the modern safety elements you’d expect in a motorcycle helmet in 2017. The outer shell of the Moto-3 is almost indistinguishable from the old model, which will be a welcome feature to the throngs…
Read More
Silver Piston is run by a friendly chap by the name of Steve West based out of Atlanta, Georgia. Steve is a silversmith and an avid motorcyclist who’s become well-known for his unique Buffalo nickel and Indian Head nickel rings, and in recent years he’s branched out into making wedding bands, custom Zippo lighters, keyrings, necklaces,…
Read More
With summer fast approaching in the northern hemisphere, BBQ season is now upon us, and I can think of few ways to better terrify the mother-in-law than cooking her a steak over a cascade of flaming human skulls. The skulls themselves aren’t actually flammable, they’re made from steel reinforced ceramics which are heat resistant. The…
Read More