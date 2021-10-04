This is the 16′ Avalon Bell Tent by White Duck, the company gets its name from the heavy duty 10.10 oz Army Duck cotton canvas they use to make their tents, called DYNADUCK.

As the name suggests, the Avalon Bell Tent is a little over 16 feet in diameter, it has a standing height in the center of 9’8″ and the door height is 6’2″. When ordering your tent you can choose between having it made with either water repellent canvas or water and fire repellent canvas, the latter option does add approximately 9 lbs to the total weight of the tent.

The floor of each Avalon is made from 16 oz heavy-duty polyvinyl and all seams are double stitched for longevity. The center pole and all tent pegs are made from galvanized steel, and they all come with bug mesh on doors and windows to keep the insects on the right side of the canvas.

One of the benefits of cotton tents is the fact that they breathe much better than typical manmade made fabrics, White Duck have also added built-in roof vents and there are windows running around the base of the tent that can be opened or closed depending on the temperature and weather.

The team at White Duck are based in New Brunswick and they take pride in sourcing their materials and products from suppliers who have been through quality audits. They also work with the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) to ensure that their cotton canvas comes from ethical sources.

The water repellent version of the 16′ Avalon Bell Tent is priced at $1,069.99 USD and the water and fire repellent version costs $1,269.99 USD. The company offers a lifetime warranty as well as free shipping in the United States.

If this tent is too large for your requirements they do offer a number of smaller, less expensive tents with the same bell tent design suitable for camping in smaller groups, including the 8′ Regatta Bell Tent ($299.99), the 10′ Regatta Bell Tent ($569.99), and the 13′ Avalon Bell Tent ($929.99).

Images courtesy of White Duck Outdoors