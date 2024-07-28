This is the Frontier Portable Stove, it was developed by the team at Anevay Stoves and became an overnight success, selling in huge numbers to people in the US and around the world.

The design has been copied relentlessly, but as is often the case, the original is still the best. Although the Frontier became popular with campers it was actually originally designed in 2007 for use in humanitarian aid missions and disaster relief. Since then, over 15,000 have been made and used for this purpose.

The reason a wood burning stove is so important for humanitarian aid is that deaths from respiratory disease due to open fires and dirty fuel outstrip malaria and AIDS combined. Half the world’s population still cooks over open fires, so a cleaner way to do this can save countless lives each year.

The Frontier Portable Stove has a closed firebox for more efficient use of fuel, it has a flat top which can be used as a cooking surface for pots and pans, and it has a long flue (or chimney) which transports smoke and fumes up and away from the cooking area.

The stove was designed to be compact, lightweight, and easy to assemble – with folding legs, a center stove section, and a flue that slots together using five hollow cylinders. This all made it ideal for use by campers, and once the Frontier Portable Stove was offered for sale online, the orders began to flood in.

Anevay Stoves now has a number of models in production, including indoor, outdoor, camping, and humanitarian aid versions. Among these is the original Frontier Portable Stove, which is listed as being eight times more efficient than an open fire, and a safe way to cook outdoors without burning the ground.

With a total weight of 12 kgs, or 26 lbs, this stove is far lighter than its cast iron rivals. Once fully assembled it measures in at 241 cm x 30 cm x 50 cm, or approximately 94.9″ x 11.8″ x 19.7″. The height is adjustable as the flue comes in five sections, so you can use more or less of them as required – you might not always need it to be 2.4 meters or 7.8 feet high.

Anevay Stoves can deliver around the world, they’re based in the UK but they have distributors set up in Britain and the United States, as well as further afield – we’ve included links for both of those regions below.

