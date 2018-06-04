We Went Fast Key Tag

We Went Fast is a website dedicated to stories and photography of motor racing, oftentimes motocross and other forms of off-road, two-wheeled competition. The site is run by Brett Smith, himself a former MX racer, who realized one day whilst talking to his old racing buddies that they each had troves of photographs and stories that the world might never see.
The site contains a series of fascinating stories and images from days gone by including an excellent piece on Jeff Matiasevich, and an interesting read about early board track racing.
Brett is part-funding the site through the sales of a limited number of items including this key tag that’s ideally suited to holding the key to your car, motorcycle, speed boat, or biplane. Each costs a rather reasonable $7 USD, it’s a great way to support We Went Fast, and independent motorcycle journalism.
Buy Here
Related Posts
The Jane Motorcycles Bowery Skull T-Shirt is made in the USA from 100% cotton, and it bears the logo of what is almost certainly the most famous custom motorcycle shop in Brooklyn. Jane Motorcycles is based near the Williamsburg Bridge, and they don’t just sell bikes, they also offer gear, apparel, art, books, and perhaps…
Read More
The British M.O.D. Survival Knife is endorsed by the British Ministry of Defence and made in England with two primary design criteria – efficiency and simplicity. The hefty blade is made of high-carbon steel so it’ll retain an edge even under heavy use, and it’s treated with a corrosion-resistant phosphate coating. Designed for military use, the…
Read More
The Dodge Super Bee was named for the platform it’s based on – the Chrysler “B” platform that it shared with a number of other iconic American cars including the Plymouth Road Runner and the Chrysler 300. A Brief History of the Original Dodge 440 Six Pack Super Bees The incredible success of the Road…
Read More
Ellaspede’s Road Gloves were developed by the Australian company over an 18 month period, subject to over 10,000 kms of road use, and multiple design tweaks to get them just right. Most gloves are designed to look good on the rack so you’ll buy them, but Ellaspede designed these to work well as a first…
Read More
Carroll Shelby In 1965, the Shelby American Company was far less famous than they are now. Carroll Shelby was a retired race car driver with a win a Le Mans under his belt, and a congenital heart condition that meant he often need to pop nitroglycerin tablets under his tongue while driving to manage his…
Read More
The new Pagnol P1 Moto Boots were developed by the team at the renowned motorcycle (and automotive) gear manufacturer to be the ideal pair of motorcycle boots that you can wear both on and off the bike. The designer behind the P1 Moto Boots is Paulo Rosas, he formerly worked at one of the largest…
Read More