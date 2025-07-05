This is the Nest Pour Over Coffee Kit from VSSL. It’s a 5-piece portable pour-over kit for fresh-brewed coffee on the go that assembles into a single tubular unit for easy carrying in your backpack.

Making good coffee when you’re out in the wilderness can be a genuine challenge. Some even go so far as to drink instant coffee, but this level of suffering really isn’t necessary. This kit from VSSL allows you to make excellent coffee in a matter of minutes, all without breaking the bank.

History Speedrun: VSSL

VSSL (pronounced “Vessel”) was founded by Todd Weimer based on his experiences growing up in Canada’s remote northern wilderness. Weimer got good at packing light while still keeping all the essentials on hand, and he incorporated these lessons into his initial VSSL prototypes.

The idea for the first VSSL products came about in part due to the fact that modern LEDs are able to produce so much light with so little power, meaning that all of the batteries in those hefty tubular flashlights of yesteryear are no longer required.

All of this potentially empty space inside the flashlight gave Weimer an idea – why not fill it with essential survival, first aid, or camping supplies? Hell, why not fill it with whisky? So he created his own VSSL flashlights to do all of those things and more.

The VSSL Nest Pour Over Coffee Kit

The Nest Pour Over Coffee Kit from VSSL consists of five parts that all screw together into a cylinder measuring in at 11½” high x 3⅖” wide and a weight of 21 oz.

Once it’s disassembled you’ll find two 10-ounce mugs, one splash-proof lid, a pour-over dripper, and a nesting storage connector. The kit is designed to work with the Java G25 Grinder from VSSL, but it’s not required.

In order to use the kit you fit the pour over coffee section to the top of a mug, put the reusable filter inside as well as a portion of ground coffee. After this you simply pour hot water through, which drips through and fills the cup with fresh coffee.

The two mugs are made with double-walled vacuum insulation to keep the heat in, acting as a thermal barrier and also meaning you can hold it in your hand comfortably even when it’s full of hot coffee.

The Nest Pour Over Coffee Ki is now being offered on Huckberry for $75 USD with a best price guarantee, and it’s made with 80% recycled stainless steel. If you’d like to get one you can visit the store here.

Images courtesy of Huckberry