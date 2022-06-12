This 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon has been through a restoration that included new paint, new interior upholstery, new suspension, and perhaps most interestingly, a new Subaru 2.5 liter flat-four engine.
It’s been set up as a minimalist camper, with a fold-flat seat in the rear that makes a double bed, and the addition of a small portable refrigerator. With its lifted suspension, 4×4 drivetrain, and all-terrain tires it’s ready to go where most vans can’t.
Fast Facts – The Volkswagen Vanagon 4×4
- The Volkswagen Vanagon was originally introduced into the North American market in 1979. The name is a portmanteau of van and station wagon – VW claimed that it had the room of a van, but drove like a station wagon to make it seem less intimidating to people who had never driven a van before.
- The Vanagon was offered in a variety of trim levels, from basic up to a more luxurious specification, and a Westfalia pop-top camper version was also offered.
- The Syncro 4×4 models were produced in low numbers between 1984 and 1992. The four-wheel drive platform was actually manufactured by Steyr-Daimler-Puch in Austria.
- These 4×4 Vanagons have become highly sought after due to the modern resurgence in van popularity due to the “Van Life” movement, a movement that continues to pick up steam.
The Volkswagen Type 2
The first generation of the Volkswagen Type 2 was released back in 1950, just five years after the end of the Second World War.
As the story goes the idea for the Type 2 van was actually conceived by the Dutch Volkswagen importer Ben Pon. He was visiting the VW factory and saw what they called the “Plattenwagen” – a very primate transport vehicle used to ferry parts around the factory, and it was based on a Type 1 Beetle platform.
Pon sketched a doodle of his proposed van design, it impressed the executives at VW enough that they put a version of it into production, though there was a three year delay as production struggled to meet demand for the Beetle.
When it was put into production the Type 2 (T1) proved to be revolutionary, it inspired a slew of other similar forward-control vans from manufacturers around the world, and it remained in production until 1975 when the Brazilian factories switched over to building the newer Type 2 (T2).
The Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro 4×4
The Vanagon was the model name given to the Volkswagen Type 2 (T3) in the North and South American markets.
The name is a portmanteau of van and station wagon, this was chosen to play on the fact that VW was marketing the van as being as easy to drive as a normal family station wagon.
Volkswagen Type 2 (T3) was larger and faster than its predecessors but it retained their fundamental layout, with a forward control driving position, side doors, a large rear cargo (or passenger) compartment, and a rear-mounted engine under the floor to maximize space.
A few special versions of the Vanagon were offered, from the cheaper and more simple base model to the Vanagon L with un upgraded interior. The Vanagon GL was the top of the line model with more luxury accruements, and the company also offered a Westfalia pop-top camper version.
From 1979 to 1983 the Type 2 (T3) was fitted with the classic VW air-cooled flat-four engine with a capacity of either 1.6 or 2.0 liters. From 1983 onwards they recieved more modern liquid-cooled engines with sizes ranging from 1.9 to 2.1 liters.
Perhaps the most interesting version of the Vanagon was the Syncro model, it was fitted with a full four-wheel drive drivetrain developed by Steyr-Daimler-Puch. It had a slightly shorter wheelbase, increased ground clearance, and 48/52 front/rear weight distribution.
The Vanagon Syncro became popular with people who wanted a more off-road capable camper van, and many remain today fulfilling this role.
The Subaru-Powered Vanagon Shown Here
The 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro you see here is a little unusual, it’s now powered by a Subaru flat-four and it has a 5-speed gearbox, giving it much better modern highway capability than its siblings.
A restoration was commenced in 2018 which saw the van get a full respray, a newly upholstered interior, uprated suspension, all-terrain tires, heavy duty off-road bumpers front and back, an LED light bar, and that aforementioned Subaru engine upgrade.
The van is now a minimalist camper of sorts, with its rear seat folding flat to create a double bed, it also has a battery-powered portable refrigerator.
It’s now for sale on Bring A Trailer out of Kirkland, Washington. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.
