This collection of vintage Ferrari poster prints includes seven pieces in total, each poster depicts multiple Ferraris, often in series to showcase their evolution over time.

The print pictured above on the left shows many of the more notable Ferrari road cars built over 40 years between 1948 and 1988, starting with the Inter 166 and finishing with the Ferrari F40. A great example of just how far automotive engineering progressed in those four decades.

The second print in the series (top right) includes a profile image of every Ferrari Formula 1 car from 1950, with the Ferrari 125 F1, to 2011 with the Ferrari 150º Italia. One of the other prints shows profiles of many Ferrari road cars from 1940 to 2005, including major highlights like the 250 GTO, F40, Testarossa, 250 GT SWB, and a number of others.

Among the other prints in the series is a series of artist-drawn Ferrari Formula 1 cars in action, with cars dating from the 1940s into the late 1960s. Another includes photographs of the early 2000s Ferrari line up, including the Enzo, 575 Maranello, 360 Modena, 360 Spider, and the Barchetta.

The series is being offered in a live online auction by Bonhams, the price guide is £150 – £200 which works out to $189 – $252 USD. If you’d like to read more or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bonhams