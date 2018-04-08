Documentary: Victory For Suzuki – The 1970 Grand Prix Motocross Season

This documentary covers the complete 1970 motocross season, it was created for Suzuki to celebrate their dominance of the 250cc World Championship, with an outright win in the constructor’s championship, and both 1st and 2nd place in the rider’s championship.
The 1970 season of the 250cc championship was fought largely between Suzuki and Husqvarna, with Suzuki taking 8 wins and Husqvarna taking 4. The Husqvarna factory team was more focussed on the 500cc championship (which they won in 1970) as it was seen as more illustrious, but their loss to Suzuki came as a shock as they’d expected their primary competition to come from ČZ who had taken 1st and 2nd the previous year, with Suzuki in 3rd.
At 25 minutes in length this film offers excellent racing footage from the 1970 season, some of which shows the surprising speeds the riders achieved despite their relatively primitive suspension and brakes (by modern standards).
The film was acquired in original 16mm format and digitized, it belonged to Hall of Famer Billy Uhl (and his father Herb Uhl) as they had been Suzuki dealers in Boise, Idaho.
Related Posts
Mika Häkkinen, known colloquially as the “Flying “Finn”, is consistently rated as one of the quickest Formula 1 drivers of all time. He’s the only driver that Michael Schumacher was reported to be afraid of, possibly because Häkkinen had soundly beat him to the 1998 and 1999 Formula 1 World Championship, but possibly also because…
Read More
The Welbike and the Corgi The Indian Papoose is a small folding motorcycle based on the Welbike, which had been developed during WWII for use by commandos who were parachuting behind enemy lines and needed a way to quickly get around. The original Welbike was designed at Station IX, or the “Inter Services Research Bureau”…
Read More
The eCub 2 is a retro electric motorcycle from the international team at Shanghai Customs, it combines the much loved Honda Super Cub chassis with an all-electric drivetrain including a 1000 Watt electric motor in the rear wheel hub, and a bespoke removable battery pack made up of Panasonic 3.7v 3.400 mAh lithium-ion 18650 cells….
Read More
The Honda CX500 was a significant departure from the norm for Honda. The Japanese marque had made a name for themselves by introducing the Honda CB750 and creating what would become the Universal Japanese Motorcycle (or UJM) and have its basic layout copied by the other three major Japanese motorcycle manufacturers.
Read More
This film, called “Toys For The Boys”, is a look at the 1988 Formula One season through the eyes of the Williams Team. It offers interesting insight into the lives and philosophy of the engineers and other team members, it also includes some excellent racing footage. Perhaps the most startling thing is just how little…
Read More
The Suzuki Bandit first appeared in 1989 with both 250 and 400cc models. They were among the first of the modern naked and half-faired sport bikes, and they would form a foundation for what would become one of Suzuki’s most popular motorcycle series.
Read More