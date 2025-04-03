The Honda EZ Snow as released in 1991 at the Tokyo Motor Show as a snowbike based closely on the then-new Honda EZ 90. It featured an aluminum ski up front and a rubber track in the rear, and in 1991 it looked very futuristic indeed.

The EZ Snow was powered by the 90cc single-cylinder engine from the EZ 90, and it was arguably the most beginner-friendly snowbike in the world, with the possible exception of the earlier Chrysler Sno-Runner.

The Honda Cub EZ 90

The best way to explain exactly what the Honda EZ Snow is, is to first give you a quick rundown on what the Honda EZ 90 is, as the two bikes are almost identical apart from their wheels (or lack thereof).

When it was released in the early 1990s the Honda Cub EZ 90 was hailed by some as the “world’s easiest motorcycle” due to the fact that it had no clutch, no manual gearbox, and a very simple, user-friendly design.

The EZ 90 wasn’t developed to meet the expectations of experienced motorcyclists but rather for their spouses, kids, friends, and family who were curious about motorcycles but perhaps a little afraid of them.

Things like kick-starters, exposed drive chains, clutches, and manual foot-operated gearboxes can tend to pose a significant barrier to entry to the world of motorcycles for many. Scooters have largely addressed many of these issues of course, but Honda wanted something with a little more off-road capability.

The end result is essentially an off-road scooter, with added ground clearance, longer travel suspension, a bash plate under the engine, and hand guards on the handlebars.

The Honda EZ Snow

The Honda EZ Snow was essentially an EZ 90 with an alloy ski up front and a rubber track in the rear, in place of the original wheels. The rest of the bike appears to have been essentially identical. Much like the EZ 90, the EZ Snow was designed to be the most beginner-friendly motorcycle you could possibly buy, though it was intended exclusively for use on snow of course.

The front ski featured a plastic shroud at the front to stop it becoming buried in deep snow, and it could tilt fore and aft as needed on a hinge mechanism. The rubber track at the back was a self-contained unit that replaced the original swing arm and wheel, using the same monoshock attachment point.

The 90cc single-cylinder engine was producing a modest 7.5 bhp and 6.7 lb ft of torque, so it was unlikely that the rider would be able to get themselves into too much trouble. And the centrifugal clutch made operation so easy that even a young child could operate it comfortably within a few minutes of learning.

There is some significant debate in the vintage motorcycle community about just how many examples of the Honda EZ Snow were actually built – and if any where built by the factory other than the early show bikes.

It is known that the EZ Snow was offered as a kit that could be used to transform an EZ 90 into an EZ Snow. The real question is if Honda actually offered the EZ Snow as a turn key motorcycle off the dealer showroom floor, those who believe they did claim as many as 250 – 300 examples were sold – all in Japan.

The EZ Snow was never officially imported into the USA or anywhere else outside of Japan for that matter, though in the years since its introduction a handful seem to have found their way stateside and into Europe.

The 1992 Honda EZ Snow Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is an original Honda EZ Snow from 1992, and it has been imported into the USA where it’s now being offered for sale.

The snow bike appears to be in good condition throughout, though it has clearly been used and does show signs of wear and tear – as is to be expected on a motorcycle that is now over 30 years old. We only very rarely see these come up for sale, and finding one for sale in the US is even rarer still.

This EZ Snow is now being sold out of Santa Monica, California and it’s listed to start and run no problem. It doesn’t have an odometer, they were never fitted at the factory, so true mileage is unknown.

If you’d like to read more about this unusual snow bike or make them an offer on it you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Iconic Motorbike Auctions