Unimatic U1-E – The Affordable Italian Automatic – $615 USD

Unimatic is an Italian watchmaker that specializes in designing and making some of the best value automatic wristwatches in the world. Italians are known for their design chops, and the team at Unimatic certainly aren’t lacking in this department – particularly if you’re a fan of function-first minimalism.

The model you see here is the Unimatic U1-E, it’s a dive watch with a classically designed face featuring large markers at the 5 minute positions (except 6), thick hands, a 120-click unidirectional dive timer bezel with a sapphire glass insert and luminous pip at 12 o’clock – and ample use of industry-leading Super-LumiNova® BGW-09 luminous paint for low-light legibility. Each watch has a double-domed, scratchproof sapphire glass crystal with anti-reflective coating and a 316L stainless steel case with a brushed finish.

Timekeeping is provided by an almost bulletproof Japanese-made Seiko NH35A automatic mechanical movement with hacking and hand-winding. It’s a 4R35-based movement with a date function, and it has a power reserve of 41 hours.

Each Unimatic U1-E ships out with two straps, one heavy-duty nylon slip-through strap, and one two-piece soft silicone rubber strap – both with stainless steel hardware. The screw-down case back has a diving conversion scale, and the watch is rated to an impressive depth of 300 m / 1000 ft / 30 ATM.

