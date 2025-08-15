This unusual creation has been dubbed the Chrysler “DiploRam” by its owner (and builder), as it’s a 1986 Diplomat sedan with a Ram D150 4×4 transmission, transfer case, and axles.

It seems almost too obvious to call this vehicle a one-off creation, because of course it is. The seller notes that it comes with over $8,000 in receipts for new parts, and they’re now offering it for sale for just $7,500.

Fast Facts: The Chrysler DiploRam 4×4

The Chrysler DiploRam is a custom-built 1986 Dodge Diplomat sedan fitted with the transmission, transfer case, and axles from a 1987 Dodge Ram D150 4×4. The one-off build features over $8,000 in documented new parts, and is now listed for sale at $7,500 in Mulberry Grove, Illinois.

The Dodge Diplomat, built from 1977 to 1989 on Chrysler’s M-body platform, was a cost-effective, rear-wheel-drive sedan popular with police and fleet buyers. By 1986, it offered a more formal, upscale design, typically with a Slant-6 or 318 V8, and was valued for reliability, ease of service, and its low purchase cost.

This conversion uses rebuilt axles and what appears to be a 318 V8, paired with a column-shift automatic and floor-mounted transfer case shifter. Suspension changes include modified front leaf springs and rear lift blocks. Braking is via front discs and rear drums, matching the original D150 4×4 setup.

Inside, the DiploRam retains bucket front seats, a rear bench, faux wood trim, and power steering. Exterior touches include a police light bar, “Sheriff” decals, and period-correct styling cues. Prospective buyers should verify local road legality before purchase due to the extent of modifications.

The Dodge Diplomat

The Dodge Diplomat was a mid-size, rear-wheel-drive sedan produced by Chrysler from 1977 to 1989 on the company’s M-body platform. It was introduced as a replacement for the Dodge Dart and Coronet in various market sectors, and the Diplomat shared its underpinnings with the Plymouth Gran Fury and later with the Chrysler Fifth Avenue.

Initially offered in sedan, coupe, and wagon body styles, the line shifted exclusively to the four-door sedan after 1981 as Chrysler streamlined its offerings as part of Lee Iacocca’s strategy to return the company to profitability.

The Diplomat’s design philosophy was based around cost-effectiveness and simplicity over any form of innovation or modernity. Common engines included the 225 cubic inch (3.7 liter) Slant-6 and the 318 cubic inch (5.2 liter) V8, paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission.

Police and fleet buyers across the nation favored the Diplomat for its solid drivetrain, simple construction, ease of maintenance, and relatively low purchase cost. In its later years, the police package became one of its best-known variants, with its heavy-duty suspension, upgraded brakes, and higher-output versions of the 318 V8.

By 1986, the Diplomat was deep into its third-generation styling cycle, which adopted a more formal, upscale appearance derived from the Chrysler Fifth Avenue – including a prominent grille and squared-off body lines.

That year, production totaled 26,953 cars, reflecting its steady (though not particularly impressive) sales performance.

The model’s long production run owed much to its low tooling costs, consistent fleet demand, and Chrysler’s financial need to maintain proven products during a deeply turbulent period that nearly saw the company go under.

The Diplomat was discontinued after 1989, replaced in the lineup by front-wheel-drive designs and marking the end of Chrysler’s mainstream rear-wheel-drive sedans until the introduction of the LX-platform cars over a decade later in the mid-2000s.

The Chrysler DiploRam 4×4 Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is a one-off that the owner, and now seller, has named the “DiploRam” for its use of a 1986 Diplomat sedan body with a 1987 Ram D150 transmission, transfer case, and axles.

He notes that the axles were rebuilt and that it has a rebuilt engine. The ad doesn’t mention what the engine is, but it does look like a Dodge 318 V8 which was a factory-fitted option for the Dodge Diplomat.

It rides on modified leaf springs front and back with lifting blocks in the rear and a custom setup up front. It has front disc and rear drum brakes, a column shift automatic transmission, and a floor shifter for the transfer case.

Inside you’ll find front bucket and rear bench seats, a faux wood trim dashboard, and power steering. The car has full police livery installed, including side “Sheriff” decals and the police light bar on the roof, though the ad doesn’t mention if it’s in working condition.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Mulberry Grove, Illinois with an asking price of $7,500 USD. As always, it’s important to check local regulations before buying any modified vehicle. If you’d like to read more or visit the listing you can see it here.

Images courtesy of Rollin’ Coal Transportation